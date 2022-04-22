If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gearbox making new Tales from the Borderlands, out this year

Jack in.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Telltale Games' brilliant Tales from the Borderlands is getting a sequel of sorts, courtesy of Borderlands' main developer Gearbox.

The new Tales game will launch this year and feature a fresh cast of characters, Gearbox's colourful CEO Randy Pitchford announced on stage at PAX East last night.

In development for "many" years, the project has been worked on in-house at Gearbox after the developer saw the critical success of the original Tales - and after Telltale itself sadly closed down.

Watch on YouTube

Pitchford concluded by saying the game would get a proper reveal this summer.

"We really love that format as a way to create characters, create new stories and explore all that differently than what's possible in the looter shooter games," Pitchford said.

"This time we're doing it to imagine all-new characters, all-new stories from the Borderlands," he continued, while emphasising that it would keep the the original's "interactive fiction" gameplay style.

Last year, the original Tales from the Borderlands finally returned to digital game stores after several years, following Telltale's demise.

"Both witty and touching, Tales of the Borderlands sees Telltale at its very best," we wrote in Eurogamer's Tales from the Borderlands review.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch