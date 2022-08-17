Amazon leak says Tales from the Borderlands follow-up out this October

A fleeting Amazon listing has provided fresh details on New Tales from the Borderlands, the (newly monikered) Gearbox-developed follow-up to Telltale Games' sublime 2014 episodic adventure of almost the same name, suggesting it'll launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, and PC on 21st October.

The original Tales from the Borderlands (simultaneously both the best Borderlands title and the best Telltale game, and I'll hear no more about it) charted the genuinely funny - and, by the time it reached its fifth-episode denouement, surprisingly touching - adventures of Hyperion employee Rhys (played by Troy Baker) and Pandoran con-artist Fiona (Laura Bailey) as they attempted to locate and open one of Borderlands' legendary Vault.

With developer Telltale having shut its doors in 2018 - and given the relative commercial failure of the original game - it seemed like a sequel might never come to pass. However, Borderlands developer Gearbox surprised everyone back in April when it announced that a follow-up wasn't just in the works but would be out by the end of the year.

Watch on YouTube The original Tales from the Borderlands remains a wonderful thing.

This new game, said to have been developed in-house at Gearbox for "many" years, will follow the same "interactive fiction" style template as its predecessor but will focus on all-new characters and stories set in the Borderlands universe. Those characters, according to Amazon in its now-yanked listing, will be frogurt-slinging Fran, altruistic scientist Anu, and her "streetwise" brother Octavio, as they "take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords...within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea".

It remains to be seen if Gearbox can match the incredible style and wit of Telltale's original Tales of the Borderlands - which proved far smarter and far less abrasive than Gearbox's own Borderlands shooters - but, based on Amazon's listing, it looks like all will be revealed relatively soon. Further details were previously promised this "summer" so, given the timing of today's leak, it seems likely next week's Gamescom Opening Night Live will bring the full reveal.