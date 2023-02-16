If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Four years on, Apex Legends just reached its highest Steam player count ever

Mass revelry.

EA

Respawn's free-to-play title Apex Legends has broken its highest concurrent player count on Steam, as players flock to try out the new content in Season 16.

The uptick in players has been going strong for Apex Legends recently, as player counts have steadily been increasing since last summer.

Apex Legends' previous peak concurrent player count on Steam was in August 2022, when just over 500,000 players were online for Season 14, Hunted.

Watch on YouTube
Watch the launch trailer for Season 16 - Revelry.

The latest season, Revelry, and Apex Legends' fourth anniversary have seen more players than before online. As recorded by SteamDB, yesterday the game's concurrent player count peaked at 610,433 players, one day after Season 16 went live.

On the single-player side of Apex Legends, things have not been going so well unfortunately. At the beginning of the month, there were reports that EA had cancelled a single-player game set in the Titanfall/Apex Legends universe, making Titanfall 3 seem an even less likely prospect now.

If you're one of the many players hopping into Apex Legends for Revelry right now, you can check out our guides on Season 16 and the Anniversary Collection Event for everything you need to know.

