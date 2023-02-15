Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

The Anniversary Collection Event in Apex Legends has arrived to celebrate the fourth birthday of Apex. First launched in 2019, the brutal but always entertaining Apex Games have graced our consoles with free-to-play Battle Royale combat alongside various other modes.

The Anniversary Collection Event is truly a celebratory event in Apex Legends as there are a lot of goodies for you to get your hands on, including 12 Skins made by the Apex community.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Anniversary Collection end date. Let's get the party started!

Apex Legends: Anniversary Collection Event Trailer.

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event items list

There are 24 Anniversary Collection Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from an Anniversary Collection pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:

Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.

- Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals. Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin Name and Legend How It Looks Tier Bass Drop - Gibraltar Legendary Freestyle - Lifeline Legendary Surround Sound - Pathfinder Legendary Cosmic Enforcer - Bangalore Legendary Cosmic Phaser - Wraith Legendary Cosmic Protector - Newcastle Legendary Tagged Tracker - Bloodhound Legendary Subculture - Seer Legendary Technowitch - Catalyst Legendary Biohazard - Octane Legendary Biotechnic - Ash Legendary Biophysic - Horizon Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin Name and Weapon How It Looks Tier Biomechanic - R-99 Epic Subwoofer - Nemesis Epic Enforcer of Justice - R-301 Epic Signature Solution - Mastiff Epic

Holosprays and Banner Frames

Item Name and Type How It Looks Tier Big City Beats - Universal Frame Epic Hall of Heroes - Universal Frame Epic Peak Performers - Universal Frame Epic Lethal Laboratory - Universal Frame Epic Kick It! - Universal Holospray Epic To the Rescue - Universal Holospray Epic Ready to Shred - Universal Holospray Epic No Escape Now - Universal Holospray Epic

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards

Throughout the Apex Legends Anniversary Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,600 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.

How to find the Anniversary Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all Anniversary challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event challenge rewards

Item Name Tier Point Requirement Year 4 Anniversary (Banner Badge) Epic 250 Year 4 Anniversary - _miyann (Transition) Rare 500 Apex Pack Rare 500 Surf's Up (Universal Frame) Epic 750 Apex Pack Rare 750 Daemon Hunter (Car Skin) Epic 1,000 4th Anniversary (Holo) Epic 1,000 Gone Fishing (Universal Frame) Epic 1,250 Apex Pack Rare 1,250 Here Comes The Party Epic 1,500 50 Crafting Metals N/A 1,500 Reality Eradicator (Wingman Skin) Epic 2,000 50 Crafting Metals N/A 2,000 Storm Point Sunset (Universal Frame) Epic 2,500 Arctic Fusion (Fuse Skin) Epic 2,500 Year 4 Anniversary - GOrlassar (Transition) Rare 3,000 Apex Pack Rare 3,000 City Celebration (Universal Frame) Epic 3,500 Anniversary Collection Pack Epic 3,500 Static Specter (Wattson Skin) Epic 4,000 Apex Pack Rare 4,000 Anniversary Collection Pack Epic 5,000

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event Shop

There's a special Anniversary shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:

Item/Bundle Name Contents Price End Date Cosmic Protector Bundle Cosmic Protector (Legendary Newcastle Skin) and 7 Anniversary Packs. 5,000 Apex Coins (Was 6,700) 28/02/23 Freestyle Bundle Freestyle (Legendary Lifeline Skin) and 3 Anniversary Packs. 2,500 Apex Coins (Was 3,900) 28/02/23 Awoken Fury Awoken Fury (Legendary Crypto Skin) 1,250 Apex Coins 17/02/23 Non-State Actor Non-State Actor (Legendary Mad Maggie Skin). 1,800 Apex Coins 17/02/23 Animal Instinct Bundle Animal Instinct (Legendary Fuse Skin), Black Rain (Legendary Rampage Skin), and Robot Rampage (Epic Fuse Frame). 3,000 Apex Coins 17/02/23 Working The Angles Working The Angles (Epic Newcastle Emote). 1,000 Apex Coins 17/02/23 Lens Flair Unlock Bundle Lens Flair (Epic Mirage Skin), Breach of Peace (Epic Peacekeeper Skin), and you unlock Mirage. 500 Apex Coins 17/02/23

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event end time and date

The Apex Legends Anniversary Collection event is due to end on Tuesday, 28th February.

Now you know everything that's on offer throughout this event, it's time to get the party started!