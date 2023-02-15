Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained
Time to celebrate the fourth birthday of Apex Legends!
The Anniversary Collection Event in Apex Legends has arrived to celebrate the fourth birthday of Apex. First launched in 2019, the brutal but always entertaining Apex Games have graced our consoles with free-to-play Battle Royale combat alongside various other modes.
The Anniversary Collection Event is truly a celebratory event in Apex Legends as there are a lot of goodies for you to get your hands on, including 12 Skins made by the Apex community.
Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Anniversary Collection end date. Let's get the party started!
On this Page:
Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event items list
There are 24 Anniversary Collection Event items for you to collect.
You can either be rewarded these items from an Anniversary Collection pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.
The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:
- Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.
- Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.
Legend Skins
|Skin Name and Legend
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Bass Drop - Gibraltar
|Legendary
|Freestyle - Lifeline
|Legendary
|Surround Sound - Pathfinder
|Legendary
|Cosmic Enforcer - Bangalore
|Legendary
|Cosmic Phaser - Wraith
|Legendary
|Cosmic Protector - Newcastle
|Legendary
|Tagged Tracker - Bloodhound
|Legendary
|Subculture - Seer
|Legendary
|Technowitch - Catalyst
|Legendary
|Biohazard - Octane
|Legendary
|Biotechnic - Ash
|Legendary
|Biophysic - Horizon
|Legendary
Weapon Skins
|Skin Name and Weapon
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Biomechanic - R-99
|Epic
|Subwoofer - Nemesis
|Epic
|Enforcer of Justice - R-301
|Epic
|Signature Solution - Mastiff
|Epic
Holosprays and Banner Frames
|Item Name and Type
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Big City Beats - Universal Frame
|Epic
|Hall of Heroes - Universal Frame
|Epic
|Peak Performers - Universal Frame
|Epic
|Lethal Laboratory - Universal Frame
|Epic
|Kick It! - Universal Holospray
|Epic
|To the Rescue - Universal Holospray
|Epic
|Ready to Shred - Universal Holospray
|Epic
|No Escape Now - Universal Holospray
|Epic
Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards
Throughout the Apex Legends Anniversary Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,600 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.
How to find the Anniversary Collection Event reward tracker
To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.
During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all Anniversary challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.
Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.
This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.
All of the Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event challenge rewards
|Item Name
|Tier
|Point Requirement
|Year 4 Anniversary (Banner Badge)
|Epic
|250
|Year 4 Anniversary - _miyann (Transition)
|Rare
|500
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|500
|Surf's Up (Universal Frame)
|Epic
|750
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|750
|Daemon Hunter (Car Skin)
|Epic
|1,000
|4th Anniversary (Holo)
|Epic
|1,000
|Gone Fishing (Universal Frame)
|Epic
|1,250
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|1,250
|Here Comes The Party
|Epic
|1,500
|50 Crafting Metals
|N/A
|1,500
|Reality Eradicator (Wingman Skin)
|Epic
|2,000
|50 Crafting Metals
|N/A
|2,000
|Storm Point Sunset (Universal Frame)
|Epic
|2,500
|Arctic Fusion (Fuse Skin)
|Epic
|2,500
|Year 4 Anniversary - GOrlassar (Transition)
|Rare
|3,000
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|3,000
|City Celebration (Universal Frame)
|Epic
|3,500
|Anniversary Collection Pack
|Epic
|3,500
|Static Specter (Wattson Skin)
|Epic
|4,000
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|4,000
|Anniversary Collection Pack
|Epic
|5,000
Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event Shop
There's a special Anniversary shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.
Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:
|Item/Bundle Name
|Contents
|Price
|End Date
|Cosmic Protector Bundle
|Cosmic Protector (Legendary Newcastle Skin) and 7 Anniversary Packs.
|5,000 Apex Coins (Was 6,700)
|28/02/23
|Freestyle Bundle
|Freestyle (Legendary Lifeline Skin) and 3 Anniversary Packs.
|2,500 Apex Coins (Was 3,900)
|28/02/23
|Awoken Fury
|Awoken Fury (Legendary Crypto Skin)
|1,250 Apex Coins
|17/02/23
|Non-State Actor
|Non-State Actor (Legendary Mad Maggie Skin).
|1,800 Apex Coins
|17/02/23
|Animal Instinct Bundle
|Animal Instinct (Legendary Fuse Skin), Black Rain (Legendary Rampage Skin), and Robot Rampage (Epic Fuse Frame).
|3,000 Apex Coins
|17/02/23
|Working The Angles
|Working The Angles (Epic Newcastle Emote).
|1,000 Apex Coins
|17/02/23
|Lens Flair Unlock Bundle
|Lens Flair (Epic Mirage Skin), Breach of Peace (Epic Peacekeeper Skin), and you unlock Mirage.
|500 Apex Coins
|17/02/23
Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event end time and date
The Apex Legends Anniversary Collection event is due to end on Tuesday, 28th February.
Now you know everything that's on offer throughout this event, it's time to get the party started!