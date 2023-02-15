If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

Time to celebrate the fourth birthday of Apex Legends!

Marie Pritchard
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on
Apex Legends, official Anniversary Collection event title art from Respawn depicting Lifeline on the left and Gibraltar in the background.
Respawn Entertainment.

The Anniversary Collection Event in Apex Legends has arrived to celebrate the fourth birthday of Apex. First launched in 2019, the brutal but always entertaining Apex Games have graced our consoles with free-to-play Battle Royale combat alongside various other modes.

The Anniversary Collection Event is truly a celebratory event in Apex Legends as there are a lot of goodies for you to get your hands on, including 12 Skins made by the Apex community.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Anniversary Collection end date. Let's get the party started!

Apex Legends: Anniversary Collection Event Trailer.

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event items list

There are 24 Anniversary Collection Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from an Anniversary Collection pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

Apex Legends, official Respawn art of Seer, Catalyst and Bloodhound in their Anniversary Collection Event skins for 2023.
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:

  • Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.
  • Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin Name and Legend How It Looks Tier
Bass Drop - Gibraltar
Apex Legends, Bass Drop Legendary Gibraltar Skin
Legendary
Freestyle - Lifeline
Apex Legends, Freestyle Legendary Lifeline Skin
Legendary
Surround Sound - Pathfinder
Apex Legends, Surround Sound Legendary Pathfinder Skin
Legendary
Cosmic Enforcer - Bangalore
Apex Legends, Cosmic Enforcer Legendary Bangalore Skin
Legendary
Cosmic Phaser - Wraith
Apex Legends, Cosmic Phaser Legendary Wraith Skin.
Legendary
Cosmic Protector - Newcastle
Apex Legends, Cosmic Protector Legendary Newcastle Skin.
Legendary
Tagged Tracker - Bloodhound
Apex Legends, Tagged Tracker Legendary Bloodhound Skin
Legendary
Subculture - Seer
Apex Legends, Subculture Legendary Seer Skin
Legendary
Technowitch - Catalyst
Apex Legends, Technowitch Legendary Catalyst Skin
Legendary
Biohazard - Octane
Apex Legends, Biohazard Legendary Octane Skin
Legendary
Biotechnic - Ash
Apex Legends, Biotechnic Legendary Ash Skin
Legendary
Biophysic - Horizon
Apex Legends, Biophysic Legendary Horizon Skin.
Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin Name and Weapon How It Looks Tier
Biomechanic - R-99
Apex Legends, Biomechanic Epic R-99 Skin
Epic
Subwoofer - Nemesis
Apex Legends, Subwoofer Epic Nemesis Skin
Epic
Enforcer of Justice - R-301
Apex Legends, Enforcer of Justice Epic R-301 Skin
Epic
Signature Solution - Mastiff
Apex Legends, Signature Solution Epic Mastiff Skin
Epic

Holosprays and Banner Frames

Item Name and Type How It Looks Tier
Big City Beats - Universal Frame
Apex Legends, Big City Beats Frame
Epic
Hall of Heroes - Universal Frame
Apex Legends, Hall of Heroes Frame
Epic
Peak Performers - Universal Frame
Apex Legends, Peak Performers Frame
Epic
Lethal Laboratory - Universal Frame
Apex Legends, Lethal Laboratory Frame
Epic
Kick It! - Universal Holospray
Apex Legends, Kick It! Holo
Epic
To the Rescue - Universal Holospray
Apex Legends, To the Rescue Holo
Epic
Ready to Shred - Universal Holospray
Apex Legends, Ready to Shred Holo
Epic
No Escape Now - Universal Holospray
Apex Legends, No Escape Now Holo
Epic

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards

Throughout the Apex Legends Anniversary Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,600 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.

Apex Legends, official Respawn image of Lifeline, Gibraltar, and Pathfinder in special Anniversary Event skins.
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

How to find the Anniversary Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all Anniversary challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.

Apex Legends, the 2023 anniversary collection event reward tracker.
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event challenge rewards

Item Name Tier Point Requirement
Year 4 Anniversary (Banner Badge) Epic 250
Year 4 Anniversary - _miyann (Transition) Rare 500
Apex Pack Rare 500
Surf's Up (Universal Frame) Epic 750
Apex Pack Rare 750
Daemon Hunter (Car Skin) Epic 1,000
4th Anniversary (Holo) Epic 1,000
Gone Fishing (Universal Frame) Epic 1,250
Apex Pack Rare 1,250
Here Comes The Party Epic 1,500
50 Crafting Metals N/A 1,500
Reality Eradicator (Wingman Skin) Epic 2,000
50 Crafting Metals N/A 2,000
Storm Point Sunset (Universal Frame) Epic 2,500
Arctic Fusion (Fuse Skin) Epic 2,500
Year 4 Anniversary - GOrlassar (Transition) Rare 3,000
Apex Pack Rare 3,000
City Celebration (Universal Frame) Epic 3,500
Anniversary Collection Pack Epic 3,500
Static Specter (Wattson Skin) Epic 4,000
Apex Pack Rare 4,000
Anniversary Collection Pack Epic 5,000

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event Shop

There's a special Anniversary shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.

Apex Legends, official Respawn art of Newcastle, Bangalore, and Wraith in their Cosmic Skins for the Fourth Anniversary of Apex.
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:

Item/Bundle Name Contents Price End Date
Cosmic Protector Bundle Cosmic Protector (Legendary Newcastle Skin) and 7 Anniversary Packs. 5,000 Apex Coins (Was 6,700) 28/02/23
Freestyle Bundle Freestyle (Legendary Lifeline Skin) and 3 Anniversary Packs. 2,500 Apex Coins (Was 3,900) 28/02/23
Awoken Fury Awoken Fury (Legendary Crypto Skin) 1,250 Apex Coins 17/02/23
Non-State Actor Non-State Actor (Legendary Mad Maggie Skin). 1,800 Apex Coins 17/02/23
Animal Instinct Bundle Animal Instinct (Legendary Fuse Skin), Black Rain (Legendary Rampage Skin), and Robot Rampage (Epic Fuse Frame). 3,000 Apex Coins 17/02/23
Working The Angles Working The Angles (Epic Newcastle Emote). 1,000 Apex Coins 17/02/23
Lens Flair Unlock Bundle Lens Flair (Epic Mirage Skin), Breach of Peace (Epic Peacekeeper Skin), and you unlock Mirage. 500 Apex Coins 17/02/23

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event end time and date

The Apex Legends Anniversary Collection event is due to end on Tuesday, 28th February.

Apex Legends, official Respawn Anniversary Collection event artwork of Ash, Octane, and Horizon in event skins.
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Now you know everything that's on offer throughout this event, it's time to get the party started!

