Apex Legends Season 16 release time, and everything coming in Revelry explained

Apex Legends Season 16, titled 'Revelry', will soon be upon us and there are plenty of new things to look forward to including a brand new mode that brings back some old favourites.

Unlike previous Apex Legends seasons, there is not a new Legend for you to grab in Revelry. However, that doesn't mean that there's nothing to be excited about. In fact, with it being Apex's fourth anniversary, Revelry will be a wild ride.

We've laid out the Apex Legends Season 16 release date and time below, as well as everything else coming during Revelry.

Watch on YouTube Apex Legends: Revelry Developer Diary.

Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Time

Apex Legends Season 16 will be released on Tuesday, 14th February.

Respawn haven't officially confirmed what time the new season will drop, but based on patterns from previous season releases we’re pretty certain that they will follow the same timings again.

We’re expecting Apex Legends Season 16 to release at these times:

UK : 6pm (GMT)

: 6pm (GMT) Europe : 7pm (CEST)

: 7pm (CEST) East Coast US : 1pm (EDT)

: 1pm (EDT) West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

Note: The times above are simply predictions based on previous releases, so we cannot guarantee that this is when the new season will drop.

What to expect from Apex Legends Revelry

First things first, as we mentioned above, there is not a new Legend for this season. However, there is a good reason for this and this is down to the fact that the class system has received a major overhaul.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Instead of the ones they are in now, from the 14th February all Legends will be sorted into one of the five new classes. We've broken down a bit about why a Legend would be put into the different classes here:

Assault - These are Legends that use their abilities to force their opponents to make mistakes or sudden combat decisions.

- These are Legends that use their abilities to force their opponents to make mistakes or sudden combat decisions. Skirmisher - A Skimisher is a Legend who has great combat mobility and escape skills that can be used to keep them safe, or used tactically to get the optimum position in a fight.

- A Skimisher is a Legend who has great combat mobility and escape skills that can be used to keep them safe, or used tactically to get the optimum position in a fight. Recon - Recon Legends are those that can get intel on their opponents and track them.

- Recon Legends are those that can get intel on their opponents and track them. Controller - These are Legends are can use their abilities to control positions and control their enemies to fight on their terms.

- These are Legends are can use their abilities to control positions and control their enemies to fight on their terms. Support - These Legends are, unsurprisingly, about supporting the team but they now include defensive Legends too.

Goodbye Arenas, Hello Mixtape

Once Revelry lands, the 3 vs 3 Arenas mode will be leaving Apex for the foreseeable future. It's being replaced by Team Deathmatch, which is a limited-time mode, before it enters the all new Mixtape mode.

Mixtape will have three community favourite modes on rotation, as well as TDM, you can look forward to Gun Run and Control being part of this. You will need to wait three weeks after the initial season begins to see Mixtape in action.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Legend Changes

The existing roster of Legends aren't just getting the revamped class system, a few of them are receiving nerfs and buffs to tweak their overall performance. Seer's heartbeat sensor will now be audible to any nearby enemies.

Bloodhound is getting a new passive! There are White Ravens scattered across the maps and Bloodhound will be able to spot them in an area where enemies are lurking. If they choose to scan the Ravens, they can lead you to the trail of an enemy squad. Also, pair the White Raven up with Bloodhound's ultimate and they will lead you straight to an unsuspecting squad.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Horizon's accuracy during Gravity Lift is reduced but, to compensate, the lift speed has been increased slightly. Also, the drop speed of Lifeline's care package has been greatly increased which means you'll have less time to wait before you can grab some high-tier loot.

Mirage is another Legend who's received a significant change and this is one that'll be welcome for many of you who play as the holographic trickster. After you revive an ally as Mirage, you and your ally will remain cloaked for three seconds but you will be unarmed. If you pull your weapon then the cloaking will be broken.

Also, when a Mirage clone gets shot you will be able to track the bamboozled enemy for a short period of time.

Even more new content and updates

As well as a new battle pass with a ton of new content to collect, including a Legendary Skin for Valkyrie called the 'Heartbeat Harmonizer', there's lots of fresh content to look forward to. At a glance, here’s some of the other exciting things coming at launch:

The Party Boat is returning to all Battle Royale Maps! How? We don’t really know either but it's back!

A brand new Energy Assault Rifle, the Nemesis Burst AR.

Anniversary Collection Event.

Golden Shotgun Bolts have been added.

Hemlok Burst AR is in the crate now.

Volt SMG and Longbow DMR are both in the crafter.

Shotguns are being buffed.

Assault Rifle hip fire is being nerfed.

R-301 Carbine Damage is being reduced from 14 to 13.

Ranked map rotation is every 24 hours.

Firing Range has been given a revamp.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends Season 15 End Date

With the confirmed launch of the next season, Apex Legends: Eclipse will end on Tuesday, 14th February shortly before Revelry goes live.

Make sure you have your Legends at the ready, Apex Legends: Revelry is only a week away!