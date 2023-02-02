If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA's canned Titanfall project reportedly single-player campaign in Apex Legends

Said to feature wall-running and BT.

Following Bloomberg's recent claims EA had cancelled an unannounced single-player game set in the Titanfall/Apex Legends universe, reliable leaker Jeff Grubb has shared additional details, saying the project was a "Titanfall-feeling" single-player campaign that would have been included in Apex Legends rather than being a standalone title.

Grubb, who's been in a particularly leaky mood this evening, made the claims during a Giant Bomb podcast (as transcribed by VGC), saying he'd heard from sources that the cancelled project was part of a broader push to expand the scope of Apex Legends.

"In two weeks from now, Apex Legends is going to get Team Deathmatch, and that was always part of a plan to turn Apex Legends into this platform where you could get all kinds of different shooter experiences from an expanded Apex Legends/Titanfall world", Grubb explained.

Watch on YouTube
Let's Play Titanfall 2 - Late to the Party.

He added that Titanfall Legends (one of the codenames given to the cancelled project) was "always supposed to slot in as part of that [and] would be a single-player campaign inside of this platform, in the same way Call of Duty works where you get Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is right there as well."

According to Grubb, Titanfall Legends would have seen Apex Legends character Rampart uncovering the chassis of Titanfall 2's BT, leading to players - in the role of Blisk - exploring the game's world with an upgradeable BT. Although the campaign reportedly featured familiar Titanfall staples like wall-running, Apex Legends would have had a heavy presence, with various Legends popping up to give players additional powers along the way.

"The thinking there was that more people have played Apex Legend than have ever heard of Titanfall," Grubb explained, "so they were really going to lean into that."

"Titanfall Legends was not Titanfall 3, because in a lot of people's minds I think Titanfall 3 was going to be a new, standalone game with a single-player campaign and a multiplayer, and they could just never do that again after Apex Legends changed the calculus on all of those things".

