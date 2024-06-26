Forza Horizon 4 to be delisted on Xbox and PC

Playground Games is delisting Forza Horizon 4 from online stores at the end of the year, due to "licensing and agreements" with the game's partners.

On 15th December, Forza Horizon 4 will be removed from digital storefronts on PC and Xbox. This includes Xbox Game Pass.

The upcoming delisting means the new Series and Festival Playlist that started earlier this week, and which runs until 22nd August, will be the last. After this time, players will no longer be able to access the playlist screen, other than to see the festival playlist history.

"Even though there won't be any more Festival Playlists after Series 77 (August 22), you will still be able to see the Forza Events screen which will include a selection of daily and weekly challenges," Playground Games shared in a blog. Completing these challenges and Forzathon Live Events will earn players Forzathon Points, which can be exchanged for Backstage Passes.

Forza Horizon 4's DLC has already been delisted, meaning from now on this content can only be acquired through purchases of the game's Deluxe or Ultimate Edition versions.

"Players who already own the game and its content will be able to download and play it as normal, including its offline, online, and multiplayer features," Playground said. "Physical copies of the game purchased after [15th December] will also work and will be able to use online features."

Ahead of December's digital delisting, Playground will sell Forza Horizon 4 cheaper - though pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Anyone who played the base game via Xbox's Game Pass subscription service and subsequently purchased DLC will be provided with a "token" for the game they can redeem, Playground also said.

"By having an active, full-paid (not discounted) Xbox Game Pass subscription on 6/25 you will be eligible to receive a game token if you have purchased any extra content for Forza Horizon 4 through your Xbox Message Center," it said, adding these codes will start being distributed in the coming days.

"Thank you so much for enjoying the content updates we have brought to this game," the Forza team closed. "Remember to make the most of the remaining time of the Festival Playlist and that when the game is delisted, you'll still be able to play it as you always have."

Former Eurogamer editor in chief Oli Welsh called the game "another sumptuous, endlessly entertaining automotive playground" in our Forza Horizon 4 review from 2018.