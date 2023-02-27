Former Dragon Age boss wants Origins remake

Ex-BioWare veteran David Gaider wants EA to remake Dragon Age: Origins.

Gaider expressed an interest in a new version of the RPG series' initial entry on Twitter, as word spread that EA was considering further Dead Space remakes.

"If we're on a kick re-mastering games from the aughts, what about Dragon Age Origins?" Gaider wrote. "Its graphics were behind the curve even at the time of release... can you imagine it with brand new PS5-era bells and whistles? 🥳"

Dragon Age Origins was originally released back in 2009 for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. You can still play it today on Xbox via backwards compatibility, but it's fair to say the game looks dated.

"I suspect EA would only do it if they thought it would sell like *gold-plated* hotcakes," Gaider continued. "They've... never really gotten DA, or understood why it sold better than Mass Effect, was my impression."

As for how it might look, Gaider suggested a version which simply brought the game up to the visual standard of 2014's Dragon Age Inquisition.

"Even Inquisition-level graphics would be great!" he wrote, explaining that all female models in the game used the male animation rig. "Look, all I want is for Morrigan to not have the shoulders of a linebacker and for the sex scenes to not look like someone bashing marionettes together and shouting 'now kiss!'"

As to the broodmother? "Just think: extra-realistic slimy nipple textures," Gaider concluded.

Gaider departed BioWare back in 2016 after 17 years at the studio, during which time he held a lead role in creating Dragon Age and its world.

Our Bertie caught up with Gaider last year for a video podcast. In it, the pair discuss Dragon Age (of course), musical RPGs, and the brilliant character of Dorian.

Would EA remake Dragon Age: Origins? Mass Effect got its well-made trilogy remaster, after all, though Dragon Age titles were always more loosely linked.

The series is set to return sometime soon in the long-awaited Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which I suspect will be pitched as an entry point into BioWare's fantasy world on its own terms, while also chronicling the ongoing story of the series' new big bad.