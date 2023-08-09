Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Gosh, I can't remember the first game I played that had spells in it. Can you? Golden Axe, maybe? Although that seems a little late. I'm sure there was something before that. Regardless, I know a lot of games with spells in now! Who says I'm obsessed with them?

The question is, though, what is it about a spell that makes it so memorable? Perhaps it was particularly effective for you in a game, or perhaps it allowed you to move around in ways you found exhilarating. Or maybe it was simply so unusual it stayed in your head ever since. Whatever the reason, which are the spells you remember from games, and why?

ARSE - Magicka

Wow. They really made this trailer, I guess.

I've selected ARSE because it's the one that comes to mind the most, but what's actually special about Magicka's spells is the whole ethos behind them. In Magicka, magic feels real - it feels wild and powerful and slightly scary. It feels like more than you can safely hold in your hands. And what's fascinating is that it feels this way, not because the developers have made it obscure or hard to understand. It's because they've explained absolutely everything about how it works in principle, and then you have to go out and discover how it works in practice.

In Magicka, spells are made by flinging together different elements of spells, each bound to a different keyboard button. So ARSE is A-R-S-E, followed by a mouse click. I think that gives you mines. Other spells give you wild lasers, steam, jets of water, ice walls. It's chaos.

Magicka is famously the game in which you can blow yourself up by accident while firing off a spell. I think it comes down to conjuring lightning after you've soaked yourself with water. I'd need to check - it's been a while since I played. But that's the thing. I first played Magicka about 14 years ago when I decided to buy a PC and get into PC games. This game above all others seemed to conjure the complexity and danger and freedom and expressiveness that felt specific to games played on the PC. And if you have to blow yourself up once or twice to experience that? So be it.

-Donlan

Storm of the Century - Dragon Age: Origins

This is a very functional video, but it shows the spell clearly!

I've wanted to write about Storm of the Century for so long because A, it sounds super-dramatic, B, it is super-dramatic, and C, it's a combined spell, meaning it can be cast collaboratively by two players in your group. And as far as I know, it's one of the only spells in any like that.

Technically, Storm of the Century is made up of three spells. You need to cast Blizzard and Tempest - they're the two major components - but the character completing the spell also needs to have the Spell Might buff active, too. If you meet all of these requirements, Storm of the Century will appear, overriding the separate Tempest and Blizzard effects with a new one: a giant tornado, flashing lightning storm, and hurricane-force winds swirling in the nearby vicinity. It's a sight to behold.

It's also a beast, mechanically speaking. Storm lasts 30 seconds and is 20 metres wide, and every couple of seconds it pulses pretty significant damage. Not only that, it drains the stamina of enemies caught in it, which means melee characters - rogues and fighters - will be drained of their primary ability resource. As if to balance that, the mage who completed the spell will have an extra 100 mana wiped after casting.

I'm pretty sure I originally cast it by mistake. I ran a party with two mages and accidentally fulfilled the requisites, and suddenly, boom!, there it was. I honestly had no idea what was going on until I looked it up afterwards. There were no clues in the game about it, from what I can remember - Storm of the Century was just suddenly there. And to this day, I can't stop thinking about how cool it was, to have a spell created like that.

-Bertie

Magic Missile - Dungeons & Dragons

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Gosh it's hard to find a video specifically about Magic Missile, but it's a spell that's in Baldur's Gate 3, so here's a video about that!Watch on YouTube

I've only played Dungeons & Dragons once, which is a real shame because I loved it. And it wasn't straight D&D, but rather a game called Labyrinth Lord. I gather I made all kinds of basic mistakes - I got up on a roof, which someone wearily told me is the kind of crap only new players do. I settled into chaotic neutral, too, which felt like a character trait but turned out to be the way a lot of players play when they're still getting to grips with the rules of the game.

Anyway, that's all to be expected I guess. But what I really remember is a spell that made me understand in an instant why D&D is the best of all games.

I think it was Magic Missile, except I read now that that gives you three projectiles and this was just one. We were going through a dungeon and I think I decided to turn evil - rookie stuff I know - and in turning evil I turned on one of our best players, our most noble and virtuous, and fired this missile spell at them.

I have cast spells in hundreds of games and seen enemies burn up, freeze, jolt with electricity. But this simple spell in D&D did so much more. The DM took a moment and then explained in exquisite, horrifying detail, how the skull of this other player - a player I was sat next to - just erupted and flew to pieces as my spell hit them. Blood and bone and brain everywhere. In keeping with the best rules of writing, this DM did the fast stuff slow and the slow stuff fast: that head was gone in a second, but he spent at least five minutes telling us exactly how it was gone in a second.

The richness of it - the thrill, the shame, the proper sense of guilt. D&D is so astonishingly human. And it makes spells human too.

-Donlan

Blink - Dishonored

Who are these two people?! No idea. Incidentally, it takes an hour or so to unlock Blink in both Dishonored games, so jump ahead a bit to see it in action here.

I have a theory that all of the best spells (and sometimes abilities) in games are linked to movement. Think about it for a moment: in all of the games where spells are a thing, people always go for those that speed characters up or jump them around. Maybe it's something to do with the immediate feeling of advantage this gives - a fundamental sense of improvement.

Whatever the reason, Arkane Studios understands it, because the brilliant Dishonored series is based around a spell fitting exactly that description: Blink. Now, you might think I'm overegging the importance of Blink here, but can you imagine Dishonored without it?

Blink is what enables the game to be what it is. It's what enables you to zip up and around levels in ways you couldn't otherwise. It's what allows you to be so experimental and acrobatic in combat. Take Blink away from Dishonored and you neuter the whole thing - you ground it.

Of course, Dishonored's Blink is not the first short-teleport ability to be in a game. It's not even the first Blink - World of Warcraft had one years before, that worked almost exactly the same. There have been teleportation spells in games for decades. But I don't think any have been as iconic as Blink, or as fundamentally important to the game they're in as Blink.

-Bertie

Mesmerise - Dark Age of Camelot

There's a wonderful Mesmerise right at the beginning of this video, which stops a large group in their tracks so the team who we're watching can run their 'bomb' mages into the middle of them to destroy them. You can even hear "mez mez mez!" from the players on voice chat.

There's one spell that ruled all in Dark Age of Camelot, and when you remember that that game was one about fighting dozens of other players in huge battles online, you can probably see why.

The spell is Mesmerise and it's pretty simple in theory: you cast it on an enemy and it makes them stand in place, unable to do anything. They are, literally, mesmerised. It's as if they're asleep on their feet - there are even zeds floating above their heads. But the moment they take so much as a whiff of damage, the spell is broken and they're free. What's more, the next time you try to mesmerise them, you get diminishing returns and Mesmerise won't last as long.

A successful Mesmerise relies on precision, then, and on teamwork, and it's an eerily beautiful thing to see in action.

Because it can be cast at range and has a fairly large radius, it can potentially capture multiple people in it - whole groups or even dozens of people /following a leader in a raid force. And the only notice you sometimes have to it happening is when you're suddenly unable to move, along with all of the people around you. Getting the drop on people in DAOC is super-important and some groups come out of nowhere at terrific speed to do it.

So caught, all you can do next is watch while an organised group sets about systematically taking down Mesmerised targets one by one, while not aggravating the others. It's an impressively organised thing to watch because there are hundreds of abilities in the game that can affect nearby enemies. It's strangely terrifying, too, because you know what's coming next. You are somewhat powerless to prevent your doom.

That memory of Mesmerise is my overriding memory of spells in Dark Age of Camelot. There are others, but none determines the outcome of a battle so much as who lands a successful area Mesmerise first.

-Bertie