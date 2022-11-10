If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix's animated Dragon Age series gets a December release date

Plus a new trailer.
Dragon Age: Absolution, Netflix's latest stab at adapting a beloved video games series for the small screen, has a release date, with the six-part animated series airing from 9th December.

Announced back in June, Dragon Age: Absolution takes place in Tevinter - the setting for developer BioWare's highly anticipated next video game instalment, Dragon Age Dreadwolf - and stars a cast of fresh faces, including protagonist Miriam.

"With great power at stake, a group of mages, fighters, and thieves goes head to head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact," Netflix teases beneath its newly released Absolution trailer. "Fear. Guilt. Pain. Can Miriam push aside her feelings to complete her mission - or will the trauma looming over her past finally catch up with her?".

Dragon Age: Absolution - Official Trailer.

Netflix says Dragon Age: Absolution will explore "mature subjects concerning freedom, power, and corruption" and has been made in "close collaboration" with the team at BioWare, including its head writers and lead creative directors.

Mairghread Scott, writer of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, serves as show runner on the new series, and its cast includes Kimberly Brooks, Matt Mercer, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Phil LaMarr, Keston John, Josh Keaton, and Zehra Fazal.

All six episodes of Dragon Age: Absolution will be available on Netflix from 9th December.

