You can currently pick up the Dragon Age series for under a tenner

If you've yet to play any of the Dragon Age games, but Dragon Age: Veilguard's recent gameplay video piqued your interest, I have good news. You can currently scoop up the first three games for less than £10 thanks to a new Steam deal.

For a total of £8.47, you can purchase Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Dragon Age Inquisition - with all the major DLC and expansions for each included.

EA's Dragon Age promotion is running until 27th of June, and you'll find the sales page here if you fancy something to do this weekend that isn't Elden Ring.

As for what's next, that'll be The Veilguard, which arrives at some point later this year. In the time since its reveal earlier this month, Dragon Age's original creator David Gaider has praised the upcoming release, particularly its atmospheric dark- and magic-infused city of Minrathous. "I'm just eager to see where this goes," he wrote. "To the folks at Bio: great job."️ Gaider also shared his thoughts on The Veilguard's romance options, comparing it to Baldur's Gate 3.

For more, Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell recently went hands-on with BioWare's new game and was rather taken with it. "Whisper it, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard has me thinking the unthinkable: it looks like BioWare is back," he wrote in his preview.