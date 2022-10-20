If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 16 Ambition trailer shows fresh glimpse at Eikon battles

In "home stretch" of development.
A new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has given us a fresh look at the world of Valisthea, as well as another glimpse at its Eikon battles.

In each of the world's warring kingdoms is a Dominant, an individual blessed with the power to summon dangerous Eikons.

The new trailer, called Ambition, introduces two new Dominants: Dion Lesage, the Dominant of Bahamut, and Barnabas Tharmr, The Dominant of Odin. Check it out below.

FINAL FANTASY XVI “AMBITION”

As detailed on the Square Enix blog, Dion Lesage leads the Dragoons - fitting as Bahamut is the Dragon King. Barnabas Tharmr, meanwhile, is a wanderer who used the power of Odin to quell the local beastmen.

The plot will revolve around crystals, as with many games in the series - here a fading natural resource the kingdoms battle to control. This is clearly a link to series tradition that counters the game's bold new combat.

The trailer's climax offers a glimpse of the unique Eikon battles producer Naoki Yoshida previously hinted at, featuring Ifrit, Titan, Odin, and Bahamut. It also shows off more of the action-focused combat before promising a "war of the Eikons".

Yoshida said the trailer focused on the game's lore and "rich cast of characters".

"With regards to development, the team has turned the corner and entered the home stretch, and is currently concentrating its efforts on debugging, tweaking, polishing, and optimisation," he said. More information on the game is promised soon.

Director Hiroshi Takai adds: "Now that things are starting to come together, the game is sizing up to be something truly special."

Final Fantasy 16 launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 sometime during summer 2023.

