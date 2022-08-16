Files in Spider-Man Remastered suggest Sony may release its own PC launcher

Since its release last week, fans have been diving into the files of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. It has turned out some interesting stuff, such as a potential scrapped multiplayer mode for the game.

Most recently, however, dataminers have found evidence that Sony is looking into releasing its own PC launcher in the future (via VGC), with references to such a project being tucked away inside Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry give Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered the tech review.

While this has not been officially confirmed, it does tie in with other speculation across the web. Earlier in the year, a job listing for PlayStation was advertised, with the company looking for a "director, product management - PC game experiences".

This role required the successful applicant to "take the lead on the overall PC gaming experiences for PlayStation including the leadership and responsibility to implement and deliver to our players worldwide... Lead and evolve the PlayStation game experience roadmap for all game related experiences including SDK development, client application experiences as PlayStation network Platform integration".

PlayStation NEW Job Listing:



"Director, Product Management - PC Game Experiences"



"This role will be asked to take the lead on the overall PC gaming experiences for PlayStation including the leadership and responsibility to implement and deliver to our players worldwide. — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) May 18, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This move is also something many have predicted that Sony will make in the future. As far back as early 2020, it was already being discussed across forums such as ResetEra.

In addition to this, VGC also viewed files pertaining to PSN linking and subsequent rewards in the game, suggesting this too will come to PC in the future. The files in question reportedly contain multiple references to "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements", so watch this space.

As for PlayStation and its blossoming PC collection, a new site dedicated to its PC releases went live earlier this month.

This site covers current and upcoming games, with Miles Morales slated for release this autumn, while the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection still holds a tenuous 2022 release window next to it.

Meanwhile, even though The Last of Us Part 1 has been announced to release on PC in the future, it is still not listed on the site.

Elsewhere in the news, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered got off to an impressive start on Steam. However, even our friendly neighbourhood superhero wasn't able to knock Kratos off the top spot when it came to concurrent player numbers.