Flair passes in FC 24 let you perform the simple action of passing a ball with a little more oomph than usual.

A flair pass in FC 24 can also catch your opponent off guard, as you can pass backwards or to the side with little indication of what direction you're aiming for before hand. This makes flair passing more than just a fancy way to liven up your matches.

To help you out, we've explained how to flair pass in FC 24 below, and have also went over how to do a flair through pass, flair shot, and flair lob.

What is a flair pass in FC 24?

Performing a flair pass makes a player pass the ball with a little extra style in FC 24. Depending on the direction they're passing the ball to, the player can use the side of their foot, add a little jump, or unexpectedly do a back heel pass.

This means flair passes can be used as more than just a fancy way to control the field. Typically, you can roughly tell what direction a player is going to pass to by the direction they're facing, but with flair passes, a player can face any direction to send the ball a certain way.

Using a flair pass probably won't make you a pro FC player overnight, but it is a small way to try and gain an advantage during your matches. Plus, it looks pretty cool.

How to flair pass in FC 24

To flair pass in FC 24 on PlayStation consoles, you have to press L2 and X at the same time, without using the left stick to move. To flair pass if you're an Xbox player, you have to press LT and A at the same time, without using the left stick to move.

So in practice, let go of the left stick and quickly press the correct buttons when you want to perform flair passes.

We tried multiple times to do flair passes while moving in a direction with the left stick, but it just wouldn't work. Whereas it worked every time when we stopped using the left stick.

Additionally, you can charge up a flair pass by holding down the inputs, similar to how you charge up a regular pass.

How to flair through pass, flair shoot, and flair lob in FC 24

Flairs aren't exclusive to ordinary passes, so here's how to do flair through passes, shots, and lobs on PlayStation consoles:

Flair Move How to do on PlayStation Flair through pass Press L2 + Triangle while not using the left stick Flair shot Press L2 + Circle while not using the left stick Flair lob Press L2 + Square while not using the left stick

For Xbox players, here's how to do flair through passes, shots, and lobs:

Flair Move How to do on Xbox Flair through pass Press LT + Y while not using the left stick Flair shot Press LT + B while not using the left stick Flair lob Press LT + X while not using the left stick

For those who like to see the button inputs instead, here's a picture of how to do all flair moves:

Hope you have fun with flairs in FC 24!