Fan buys £30k of Nintendo stock to ask about possible F-Zero sequel

A Nintendo fan reportedly spent 5m yen (around £30k) on Nintendo stock to ask the company about a potential F-Zero sequel in an annual shareholder meeting.

During the meeting, which took place on Tuesday, the shareholder asked Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa if the company would consider making new games or remakes of its dormant series, specifically F-Zero.

As translated by VGC, Furukawa replied: "It is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games."

Watch on YouTube F-Zero X on Nintendo Switch Online.

Senior managing executive officer Shinya Takahashi also responded.

"We are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes that can be enjoyed by many players," he said.

"During the 79th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2019, we were asked if there were any plans to remake the Famicom Detective Club series, and, at that time, we happened to be planning a remake. That is an example where we were already actively developing such a title.

"We cannot tell you if there are any plans for future remakes of any specific game, but, during development, we are always thinking about various possibilities that players can enjoy."

Business Insider spoke to the anonymous fan shareholder, named Momiji on Twitter.

I am the one who asked this question! I delivered your enthusiasm directly to Nintendo management! https://t.co/PUEA46I8Zk — もみじ(Momiji) (@momiji_manjyuu) June 29, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

He described himself as a "die-hard Nintendo fan" and confirmed he bought 100 shares at 56,430 yen a share back in February.

Nintendo has since confirmed that 100 shares are required to access the meeting, though Momiji said he wasn't guaranteed a chance to ask a question.

"I have been playing Nintendo games since I was a child," Momiji said. "Among them, I can't get enough of that sense of speed of 'F-Zero.'"

F-Zero has not had a new entry in the series since the 2004 Japanese-only GBA game F-Zero Climax.

F-Zero X was recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online N64 catalogue, with online multiplayer included.