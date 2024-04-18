Fallout 4 cheats and console commands

If you're picking up Fallout 4 for the first time thanks to the TV Show, or just want to revisit a classic, we've got all sorts of cheats and console commands to make your Fallout playthrough a breeze, or maybe just a bit more chaotic. There are a lot of Fallout 4 console commands to choose from so we've chosen some of the best commands, and some of our favourite.

It's important to note that using cheats in Fallout 4 requires access to the developer console, which means you can only cheat your way through the Commonwealth if you are on a PC. Further to this, it's important to note that messing with the console can break your playthrough, so use these with caution.

How to open the command console in Fallout 4?

To enter cheats in Fallout 4 you'll need to access the command console. That sounds like it should be easy, but it's different on different keyboards. If you're using a UK keyboard, then you'll need to hit the apostrophe key ('), and if you are on a US keyboard, you'll need to hit the backtick key (`) in the top left next to the 1 key. Hit the correct key and the console will pop-up in the bottom left-hand corner.

On a UK keyboard, open the console by hitting ' found near the enter key | Image credit: Drop/Eurogamer

On a US keyboard, open the console by hitting ` found in the top left | Image credit: Drop/Eurogamer

Fallout 4 character cheats

Here are the various commands you can play around with to give your Fallout 4 character a serious advantage in battle:

tgm - activates God Mode.

- activates God Mode. tim - activates Immortal Mode.

- activates Immortal Mode. player.setav speedmult [value] - change the value to increase your character's movement speed all the way up to completely impractical.

- change the value to increase your character's movement speed all the way up to completely impractical. setscale [value] - increases the size of your character.

- increases the size of your character. sexchange - changes the gender of your character.

- changes the gender of your character. tdetect - prevents AI characters from even knowing you exist.

- prevents AI characters from even knowing you exist. player.setrace [name of race] - changes your race.

- changes your race. player.resethealth - resets your health.

- resets your health. setgs fJumpHeightMin [value] - changes your jump height.

- changes your jump height. player.setlevel [value] - changes your character level to whatever you wish it to be.

Fallout 4 environmental cheats

Image credit: Bethesda

An assortment of environmental tweaks can be made with the following commands.

tfc - activates a free-roaming camera, should you want to get an even better look at the surrounding environment.

- activates a free-roaming camera, should you want to get an even better look at the surrounding environment. csb - resets all effects.

- resets all effects. tcl - turns off collision in the game, thus allowing you to walk through walls and objects that you wouldn't otherwise be able to pass through.

- turns off collision in the game, thus allowing you to walk through walls and objects that you wouldn't otherwise be able to pass through. set timescale to [value] - normal time is set at 16, but you can choose from 1 all the way up to 10,000.

- normal time is set at 16, but you can choose from 1 all the way up to 10,000. SetCameraFOV Third person FOV - Set field-of-view to third person.

- Set field-of-view to third person. SetCameraFOV First person FOV - Set field-of-view to first person.

- Set field-of-view to first person. tmm 1 - activates all Pip Boy map markers.

- activates all Pip Boy map markers. tm - this turns off every aspect of the UI, including the console. You've been warned!

- this turns off every aspect of the UI, including the console. You've been warned! unlock - opens doors, safes and terminals.

- opens doors, safes and terminals. activate - activates items normally controlled by a switch.

- activates items normally controlled by a switch. coc [cell ID] - Teleport to a specific cell, all cell IDs can be found on the Fandom wiki.

Fallout 4 combat cheats

Image credit: Bethesda

Cheat your way to victory with the following kill and combat orientated console commands in Fallout 4.

tai - activating this distinctly de-activates all of the AI in the game, and causes everyone to stand around and basically do nothing. Nice work if you can get it.

- activating this distinctly de-activates all of the AI in the game, and causes everyone to stand around and basically do nothing. Nice work if you can get it. tcai - like the above, except this command turns off AI combat in the game.

- like the above, except this command turns off AI combat in the game. killall - unsurprisingly, this command will kill every living thing in your immediate vicinity, except for your companions who will nevertheless require a shot of stimpack to bring them back to - meaningful - life.

- unsurprisingly, this command will kill every living thing in your immediate vicinity, except for your companions who will nevertheless require a shot of stimpack to bring them back to - meaningful - life. kill [NPC name] - provide the ID of an NPC, and this command will basically kill it stone cold dead.

- provide the ID of an NPC, and this command will basically kill it stone cold dead. resurrect [NPC name] - the opposite of the one above. Sorry about that!

Fallout 4 inventory cheats

Here's how to add items to your inventory without going to all that annoying trouble of actually finding them.

player.additem f [quantity] - replace the value of [quantity] with the number of free caps you'd like.

- replace the value of [quantity] with the number of free caps you'd like. player.additem [item ID] [quantity] - add whatever item ID you want to your inventory, with whatever quantity of them you fancy. You can find a full list of Item IDs over at the Fandom Wiki.

Fallout 4 quest and faction cheats

If you want to complete the game in one click or ally up with a few different factions, these ones are for you.