Fallout 4 cheats and console commands
All the best console commands for Fallout 4.
If you're picking up Fallout 4 for the first time thanks to the TV Show, or just want to revisit a classic, we've got all sorts of cheats and console commands to make your Fallout playthrough a breeze, or maybe just a bit more chaotic. There are a lot of Fallout 4 console commands to choose from so we've chosen some of the best commands, and some of our favourite.
It's important to note that using cheats in Fallout 4 requires access to the developer console, which means you can only cheat your way through the Commonwealth if you are on a PC. Further to this, it's important to note that messing with the console can break your playthrough, so use these with caution.
On this page:
- How to open the command console in Fallout 4?
- Fallout 4 character cheats
- Fallout 4 environmental cheats
- Fallout 4 combat cheats
- Fallout 4 inventory cheats
- Fallout 4 quest and faction cheats
How to open the command console in Fallout 4?
To enter cheats in Fallout 4 you'll need to access the command console. That sounds like it should be easy, but it's different on different keyboards. If you're using a UK keyboard, then you'll need to hit the apostrophe key ('), and if you are on a US keyboard, you'll need to hit the backtick key (`) in the top left next to the 1 key. Hit the correct key and the console will pop-up in the bottom left-hand corner.
Fallout 4 character cheats
Here are the various commands you can play around with to give your Fallout 4 character a serious advantage in battle:
- tgm - activates God Mode.
- tim - activates Immortal Mode.
- player.setav speedmult [value] - change the value to increase your character's movement speed all the way up to completely impractical.
- setscale [value] - increases the size of your character.
- sexchange - changes the gender of your character.
- tdetect - prevents AI characters from even knowing you exist.
- player.setrace [name of race] - changes your race.
- player.resethealth - resets your health.
- setgs fJumpHeightMin [value] - changes your jump height.
- player.setlevel [value] - changes your character level to whatever you wish it to be.
Fallout 4 environmental cheats
An assortment of environmental tweaks can be made with the following commands.
- tfc - activates a free-roaming camera, should you want to get an even better look at the surrounding environment.
- csb - resets all effects.
- tcl - turns off collision in the game, thus allowing you to walk through walls and objects that you wouldn't otherwise be able to pass through.
- set timescale to [value] - normal time is set at 16, but you can choose from 1 all the way up to 10,000.
- SetCameraFOV Third person FOV - Set field-of-view to third person.
- SetCameraFOV First person FOV - Set field-of-view to first person.
- tmm 1 - activates all Pip Boy map markers.
- tm - this turns off every aspect of the UI, including the console. You've been warned!
- unlock - opens doors, safes and terminals.
- activate - activates items normally controlled by a switch.
- coc [cell ID] - Teleport to a specific cell, all cell IDs can be found on the Fandom wiki.
Fallout 4 combat cheats
Cheat your way to victory with the following kill and combat orientated console commands in Fallout 4.
- tai - activating this distinctly de-activates all of the AI in the game, and causes everyone to stand around and basically do nothing. Nice work if you can get it.
- tcai - like the above, except this command turns off AI combat in the game.
- killall - unsurprisingly, this command will kill every living thing in your immediate vicinity, except for your companions who will nevertheless require a shot of stimpack to bring them back to - meaningful - life.
- kill [NPC name] - provide the ID of an NPC, and this command will basically kill it stone cold dead.
- resurrect [NPC name] - the opposite of the one above. Sorry about that!
Fallout 4 inventory cheats
Here's how to add items to your inventory without going to all that annoying trouble of actually finding them.
- player.additem f [quantity] - replace the value of [quantity] with the number of free caps you'd like.
- player.additem [item ID] [quantity] - add whatever item ID you want to your inventory, with whatever quantity of them you fancy. You can find a full list of Item IDs over at the Fandom Wiki.
Fallout 4 quest and faction cheats
If you want to complete the game in one click or ally up with a few different factions, these ones are for you.
- completequest [quest ID] - completes chosen quest. You can find a full list of Quest IDs on the Fandom Wiki.
- player.AddToFaction [faction ID] 1 - Become allied with a chosen faction. You can find a full list of Faction IDs on the Fandom Wiki.
- caqs - entering this will basically complete the game, but use with caution as you may see spoilers you'd rather have not