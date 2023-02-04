Elden Ring's upcoming anniversary "live show" will feature "giveaways, contests, cosplay, and PvP"

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has revealed plans to host an "event" on the critically-acclaimed game's first anniversary.

Bandai Namco invited fans to "save the date" of an anniversary event set to take place on 25th February in Stockholm, Sweden. Fans who can't be there in person can join in via a livestream on Twitch.

Watch on YouTube Elden Ring for dummies: Basics for EVERYTHING You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask) PS5 GAMEPLAY.

The "live show" will host "giveaways, contests, exclusive prizes, pub quiz, drinks, cosplay, and PvP". And whilst there's no formal word about the eagerly-anticipated DLC, I doubt it'll surprise you to hear that fans are desperately hoping that this may be when From Software finally drops more information. Watch this space, I guess.

"Welcome to our Elden Ring one-year anniversary celebration in Stockholm," Bandai tweeted. "On the 25th of February, we invite you all to celebrate with us at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. The event will also be live-streamed on Twitch. More info coming (very) soon!"

Elden Ring received a surge in sales at the end of 2022, which has been attributed to its success at The Game Awards. From Software's parent company, Kadokawa, published its third quarter earnings earlier this week, with "worldwide blockbuster" Elden Ring driving a 206.4 per cent increase in net sales across the gaming division.

"In part as a result of the title-winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, an overseas game award event held in December, the number of units sold increased again. This reaffirms the long-lasting popularity of the game," the report said.