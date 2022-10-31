EA's Iron Man part of three-game Marvel deal

EA has signed a three-game deal with Marvel, beginning with its previously-announced Iron Man project.

That's according to Bloomberg, which reported today that the FIFA publisher had inked a deal for a further two titles featuring Marvel characters.

There's no word yet on which other Marvel faces might star in these games, which EA studio might be making them, or when they will see release.

EA's already-confirmed Iron Man project is now in pre-production at Motive Studio, the Montreal-based team behind Star Wars Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake.

There have also recently been a flurry of other Marvel game announcements from other publishers: Marvel's World of Heroes from Pokémon Go maker Niantic, Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine both from Sony's Insomniac Games, plus an untitled Black Panther and Captain America game from Uncharted's Amy Hennig at Skydance Media.

All of which begs the question... who would you like to see get their own game next?

I recently spoke at length with Motive boss Patrick Klaus about his studio's ambitions for Iron Man - as well as lots more on the history of the studio, and how it won the job of creating an all-new story for Marvel's most famous billionaire philanthropist.