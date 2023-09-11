EA Sports FC 24 top ratings revealed, mixes men and women for first time

EA has published its Ultimate Team top ratings for the upcoming EA Sports FC 24, which mixes male and female players for the first time.

At the top of EA Sports' list is French star forward Kylian Mbappé, with an overall rating of 91. But three other players - two men and one women - also share the same ranking.

Former Spanish captain Alexia Putellas is also rated 91, as are Man City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Another Spanish international star, Aitana Bonmatí, is up next and rated 90, fresh from winning this year's World Cup.

Other players to receive the same rating of 90 include Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, plus Australian star Sam Kerr, Belgian goalie Thibaut Courtois, Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen and French striker Karim Benzema.

EA is set to reveal the ratings of other Sports FC 24 players over the next seven days, continuing with players from the English Premier League and Women's FA Super League tomorrow. Surely Mary Earps is up there?

EA announced back in July that it would bring womens' football players to Ultimate Team this year, mixed in with mens players. In a build our Chris Tapsell played, Kerr held a 91 rating - the same as Mbappé - though this was non-final.

As you might expect, players from the same club - like Kerr and Raheem Sterling, both of Chelsea - will receive a chemistry link.

"If you have different players, but they have the same attributes - the same height, and the same weight - they will behave the same, it doesn't matter if it's men or women, exactly the same," EA Sports' senior producer Sam Riveira told Chris when asked about the change. "And then from there, there's just differences in player sizes and player weight and height.

"You also want players that are agile, for example if you're a defender, you still need to be able to jockey, you still need to be able to catch up, so it really is going to widen the pool of players that people will be selecting in their Ultimate Teams."

