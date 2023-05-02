EA kicks off new wave of patches for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

EA has started releasing the first of its many promised post-launch patches for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Following a fairly glitchy release - particularly on PC - and an initial day one update, EA is now in the process of fixing its game. (Digital Foundry went so far as to call Star Wars Jedi: Survivor "the worst triple-A PC port of 2023 so far".) PC players will likely have already noticed a new patch, while those on consoles can expect to see this wave of fixes going live at some point today (2nd May).

Watch on YouTube This Digital Foundry Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video gives a broader overview of the game's technology, and includes features and performance discussion for Xbox Series consoles.

EA says this particular patch will fix multiple crashes, including those tied to skipping cinematics. It will also address various collision issues within the game, and enemy AI should no longer T-pose when players take a spin with Jedi: Survivor's photo mode.

You can read the most recent patch notes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor below:

PC Patch (already live)

Performance improvements for non-ray traced rendering.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S (arriving 2nd May, aleady on PC)

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X/S and various areas of the game.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XIS.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colours not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy Al remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn't save after leaving the chamber and die.

Looking ahead, the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor team has promised it is working on even more patches, stating these future updates will "further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms". It made a similar commitment last week, when the developer stated it was "aware Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't performing to [its] standards" on PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's latest patch notes from EA.

In our own Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review, Chris Tapsell noted the game's technical issues were "less catastrophic" than its predecessor's (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order). However, he also stated "things can still get pretty rough at the seams".

During his review, he experienced items, including but not limited to hands and hair, clipping through surfaces. He also noticed "some frantic pop-in and cloak-flapping when coming in and out of cutscenes", and was victim to one particularly "hard" crash during his playthrough (which was on PlayStation 5).

All that being said, he did find Jedi: Survivor "fundamentally really fun", and complimented its "lovable unpretentiousness".