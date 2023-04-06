Dying Light Enhanced Edition is free for a week on the Epic Games Store

If you're in need of some entertainment to accompany your eggs this weekend, there's a generous blob of undead slaughter to be found over on the Epic Games Store, where Dying Light's Enhanced Edition is currently free for a limited time.

Dying Light's blend of spirited parkour and zombie-slaying action soon started turning heads after its launch back in 2015, and it proved successful enough - it's now sold well over 20 million copies - that it enjoyed seven years of post-launch content before developer Techland was finally ready to bring things to a close.

Dying Light Enhanced Edition, which is free on the Epic Games Store for the next seven days, features the hugely popualar base game and a selection of its post-launch DLC, including its Season Pass content and The Following expansion - which attempted to spice up the core game by slinging a rideable dune buggy into the mix.

Dying Light's long-awaited sequel finally launched last year, and Eurogamer quite enjoyed it.

Dying Light is free to add to your Epic Games Store library until next Thursday, 13th April, and developer Tobspr Games' factory automation puzzler Shapez is also free until then.

After that, Shapez and Dying Light will be replaced by a new selection of freebies: now confirmed to be multiplayer medieval slasher Mordhau and the early access version of co-op dinosaur shooter Second Extinction.