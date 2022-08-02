If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Don't expect any Mortal Kombat 12 news at Evo 2022

Devs are being Johnny Cage-y.
Victoria Kennedy
For those that were hoping to hear more about the next Mortal Kombat game at Evo, it looks like there is Sub Zero chance of that happening.

NetherRealm's Ed Boon has shut down reports that the developer would be making an announcement at this year's fighting event.

"It's time for Street Fighter and other great fighting games to be in the sun," he tweeted earlier today. "Let's enjoy that!"

So, I guess that's that.

Earlier this year, Jonathan Andersen, senior production manager at NetherRealm, accidentally teased the next Mortal Kombat game.

In a swiftly-deleted tweet that was of course picked up by the ever watchful eyes of the internet, Andersen shared an image of his monitor that included the words "MK12_Mast" at the bottom.

It wasn't much, but it was enough to get people talking. Afterall, Mortal Kombat 11 DLC came to an end last July, so surely we will be hearing more about the series' future soon.

Something that we do know will be at Evo, however, is a MultiVersus brawler tournament.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

