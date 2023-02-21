If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fun Mortal Kombat 11 Easter egg discovered nearly four years after launch

Coin you believe it?

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Mortal Kombat 11 Erron Black
Warner Bros. Games

Mortal Kombat 11 fans have found a fun Easter egg nearly four years after the game launched.

This Easter egg hunt was kicked off by Aaron Davis, senior designer at NetherRealm Studios, in a tweet published in 2020.

"For people who like hidden stuff in MK games, there's something in MK11 I put in that hasn't been found yet from what I can tell," Davis wrote.

"Only hint I'll give is it's done it [sic] inside a match and it's been there since day 1, so not DLC related."

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: How do you feel about Switch in 2023, following the Nintendo Direct?

This Easter egg remained a mystery until 18th February this year, when Mortal Kombat YouTuber Waz got in touch with Davis to verify his discovery.

The Easter egg is a win animation for Erron Black, Mortal Kombat's fan-favourite gun-totin' anti-hero merc.

Normally, when Erron Black wins a round, he grabs a coin from his pocket, flips it, catches it, then puts it back in his pocket.

But, if you hold up during the win animation, Erron Black will throw the coin at his opponent, rather than pop it back in his pocket.

Randomly, it seems, doing this Easter egg triggers a previously unheard voice line from Erron Black: "keep the change."

Admittedly, this isn't the most dramatic of Easter eggs, but as a Mortal Kombat fan I thought it a nice community solve that finally closes the door on Davis' tweet.

Mortal Kombat 11 fans are now wondering if the game hides even more undiscovered Easter eggs (the series is known for its secrets and references, and Mortal Kombat 11 is packed full of them). After all, a secret previously undiscovered in Mortal Kombat X was found in 2020, five years after it came out.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch