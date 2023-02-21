Fun Mortal Kombat 11 Easter egg discovered nearly four years after launch

Mortal Kombat 11 fans have found a fun Easter egg nearly four years after the game launched.

This Easter egg hunt was kicked off by Aaron Davis, senior designer at NetherRealm Studios, in a tweet published in 2020.

"For people who like hidden stuff in MK games, there's something in MK11 I put in that hasn't been found yet from what I can tell," Davis wrote.

"Only hint I'll give is it's done it [sic] inside a match and it's been there since day 1, so not DLC related."

This Easter egg remained a mystery until 18th February this year, when Mortal Kombat YouTuber Waz got in touch with Davis to verify his discovery.

A well known community member just DMed me they have discovered this secret. I'll retweet them when they post it. It is an Easter egg: a special Erron Black animation you can perform in a certain situation. https://t.co/Yd1dIcJXxO — Aaron Davis (@DizzyKnee) February 18, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Easter egg is a win animation for Erron Black, Mortal Kombat's fan-favourite gun-totin' anti-hero merc.

Normally, when Erron Black wins a round, he grabs a coin from his pocket, flips it, catches it, then puts it back in his pocket.

But, if you hold up during the win animation, Erron Black will throw the coin at his opponent, rather than pop it back in his pocket.

Randomly, it seems, doing this Easter egg triggers a previously unheard voice line from Erron Black: "keep the change."

What else is in the game that we don't know? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/znWTmpuqC5 — Waz (@Wazminator) February 19, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Admittedly, this isn't the most dramatic of Easter eggs, but as a Mortal Kombat fan I thought it a nice community solve that finally closes the door on Davis' tweet.

Mortal Kombat 11 fans are now wondering if the game hides even more undiscovered Easter eggs (the series is known for its secrets and references, and Mortal Kombat 11 is packed full of them). After all, a secret previously undiscovered in Mortal Kombat X was found in 2020, five years after it came out.