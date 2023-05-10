If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Latest Mortal Kombat teaser drops heavy hints next series entry is a reboot

"It is almost time".

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

NetherRealm Studios has released yet another video teasing the next entry in its long-running Mortal Kombat series - and there's mounting speculation it could be hinting at a reboot.

NetherRealm shared a first teaser at the start of this month, appended to a video celebrating Mortal Kombat's 30th anniversary. It showed sands steadily trickling through an hourglass before a sudden camera zoom focused in on the very last grain, which then exploded.

It's now been four years since the launch of Mortal Kombat 11, and news-starved fans immediately began speculating NetherRealm's mysterious video was in some way teasing an imminent reveal for Mortal Kombat 12 - with one theory suggesting Kronika's time-and-space-altering hourglass, which featured prominently in the previous game, may have gone awry, somehow resetting the universe.

Watch on YouTube
NetherRealm's new "It is almost time" teaser video.

That would, of course, provide a convenient narrative excuse to reboot and refresh the long-running series, and NetherRealm's latest trailer makes that possibility even more likely. In a new video shared by the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account, a camera slowly follows the seconds-hand of a clock as it ticks toward 12. At the last moment, though, the hand leaps 12 entirely, springing all the way over to 1 - giving reboot theorists plenty of fresh ammunition.

It remains unclear when the next Mortal Kombat will get its official unveiling, but the "It is almost time" accompanying today's video - not to mention publisher Warner Bros' previous confirmation the game is launching this year - suggests fans won't have long to wait.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Fighting, Mortal Kombat 11, Mortal Kombat 12 and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch