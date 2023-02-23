Warner Bros. just announced Mortal Kombat 12 for 2023 in a financial call

Warner Bros. just announced Mortal Kombat 12 for release in 2023 in a financial call.

The surprise confirmation of NetherRealm's next fighting game came without fanfare or a trailer, which you'd normally expect alongside the reveal of a big game such as a new Mortal Kombat.

MORTAL KOMBAT 12 CONFIRMED

There's nothing so far on Mortal Kombat 12 from NetherRealm's socials, or Warner Bros. Games, specifically. NetherRealm chief Ed Boon has yet to tweet about it either.

The confirmation of Mortal Kombat 12 comes as no real surprise, given the success of Mortal Kombat 11. Boon has teased it a number of times, most recently in November alongside the suggestion some of the series' 3D-era characters would return.

The announcement also rules out Injustice 3 as NetherRealm's next game, although that may still be in the works.

More as we get it.