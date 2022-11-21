If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ed Boon seems to be teasing 3D-era characters for Mortal Kombat 12

Deception?
News by Tom Phillips
Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased a return for some of the series' 3D-era characters in the future, following previous hints at the under-wraps Mortal Kombat 12 being in development.

Boon, who loves to tease fans via Twitter, wrote over the weekend that his next game would either be "I3 or MK12" - Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12.

Responding to a fan who asked why so few characters from the franchise's less-popular 3D-era are seen in recent games, Boon stated: "That is something we will soon fix."

Mortal Kombat 11 post-launch support wrapped up last year.

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, released in 2002 for Xbox, PlayStation 2 and GameCube, was the first in the series to feature fully 3D gameplay. Developed by Midway, it formed a trilogy which is often looked down upon by fans, with sequels Mortal Kombat: Deception and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon launching over the next three years.

The series was then successfully rebooted in 2011 with the simply-named Mortal Kombat, developed by NetherRealm.

NetherRealm teased the franchise's twelfth numbered entry back in January this year in a Twitter post, setting expectations we'd see a more formal announcement before too long.

It's been perhaps a little longer than expected - but maybe at the upcoming Game Awards next month?

In the meantime, NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros have announced another game in the series: Mortal Kombat Onslaught. This is a mobile-exclusive strategic team-based collection RPG game set to debut in 2023.

