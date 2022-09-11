Disney confirms a Gargoyles remaster is in development

Disney has confirmed that the next game to be plucked from the archives and given the remaster treatment will be Gargoyles.

As confirmed at The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Empty Clip will be taking on the 27-year-old platformer and updating it to join "revived classics like The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King" with "updated visuals and controls" and will be coming to unspecified "modern consoles" and PC.

Watch on YouTube Jump to 12.35 to see the blink-and-you'll-miss-it announcement.

Described as a "fan-favourite that's sure to have you screaming like a Viking yeeted by Goliath", Disney was keen to stress that we "have to wait to climb back into the world of Gargoyles Remastered", so we probably shouldn't expect it any time soon (thanks, PC Gamer).

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase also revealed a new Toy Story realm is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, and gave us our first peek at Disney Illusion Island, an all new four-player co-operative Disney adventure coming to Nintendo Switch.

The new 2D adventure has been built upon a cancelled 2016 project by Dlala Studios and will feature Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, and Goofy, inspired by the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts.

Looking for tips on how to get the best out of Disney Dreamlight Valley? We've got you covered.