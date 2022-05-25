If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dino Crisis image spotted on PS Plus in Asia

Doyouthinktheysaurus?
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

PS Plus subscribers in Asia have spotted artwork for PS1 classic Dino Crisis, suggesting it could be added to the service soon.

Currently, the game is not included in the catalogue, which - judging by its Asian launch this week - has fewer games than expected.

However, users in Asia have spotted artwork of the lead character from Dino Crisis used as the cover for classic games, suggesting it could be added soon.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Will we subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium, and how does Xbox cope with the loss of Starfield this year?

As spotted by Resetera user Jawmuncher, a number of users have shared screenshots of the Dino Crisis image.

The dinosaur survival horror game was first released on the PS1 in 1999 and is seen as a cult classic of the genre. A remake or remaster is often requested by fans.

It seems like a shoe-in, then, to be included in the service but is yet to be announced. If it is included, it's unclear yet whether trophies would be added - this has been done for some PS1 classics but not all.

More and more games are showing up in the subscription service, which is rolling out globally over the next few weeks.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch