More games seemingly revealed for PlayStation's new look subscription service

Sony has begun the rollout of its new look PlayStation Plus subscription service, with Asian markets being given the green for go from 24th May. And, along with this new beginning, some more games have been made available on the PlayStation store.

These games include the PlayStation 1 title Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (which is retailed at RM 20.00, so about four pounds) and the PSP game Ridge Racer 2 (via ResetEra).

The sales page for Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee has revealed the game will now have newly added features, including "up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters".

For a closer look at those aforementioned video filters - which have been revealed to be default, retro classic, and modern - check out Ed's article on them here.

Meanwhile, some new screenshots for Ridge Racer 2 were shared further down in the original ResetEra post, and it is clear that Sony's emulater is really stepping it up a notch for the game. Considering its age, this is one slick looking racer (see below).

Additionally, last week it was revealed that Syphon Filter will have trophies, including a platinum, when it launches as part of the PS1 classics on PlayStation Plus. So, perhaps this means that even more games will have this feature as well when the service goes live elsewhere. We will keep you updated as and when we know more.

In the meantime, you can check out the full list of games included within the service (at least so far) here.