Looks like Dino Crisis, Ridge Racer 2 and SoulCalibur are heading to PS Plus Premium

It appears that Dino Crisis, Ridge Racer 2 and Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny are heading to PlayStation Plus Premium.

The PS1 and PSP games were strangely only mentioned on the Italian PlayStation Blog as part of the list of titles coming to the subscription service this month (thanks, Push Square).

But the games have now been removed from the post, suggesting that it was listed by accident.

Perhaps the Italian arm of PlayStation made the announcements too early, meaning it won't be long until the announcement becomes official. Maybe a surprise announcement at the end of the month?

Dino Crisis has a bit of a cult following as a survival horror featuring an outbreak of deadly dinosaurs. Slightly less scary, Ridge Racer 2 is the hit arcade racing game which showed off the power of the PS1. Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, meanwhile, is the first game in the series to be made for PSP, and features God of War's Kratos.