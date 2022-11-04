Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT: UK and US links

AMD's answer to the insanely powerful RTX 4090 has finally broken cover, in the form of the brand new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT. We've rounded up everything you need to know about these new RDNA 3 cards, from price and performance to where you'll be able to buy one once the December 13th release date arrives. So let's talk performance, first of all. AMD has highlighted that these top of the line RX 7000 cards should be up to 70 percent faster than their predecessors, with 1.5x better FPS figures in COD: MW2 for instance, and 1.7x in Cyberpunk 2077. AMD is accomplishing this through a new chiplet-based design, which combines a cutting-edge 5nm process for the graphics compute die and six 6nm memory cache dies plumbed together via a 5.3TB/s interconnect. Using a chiplet design should allow for improved yields and lower costs of manufacturing, whhich should translate into lower consumer prices. This idea formed the basis of Ryzen's success in the desktop CPU space, so it'll be especially interesting to see how they work in the GPU space too. Elsewhere, AMD is saying the right things for people dissatisfied with Nvidia's RTX 40-series announcements. Power targets haven't shifted significantly, the cards are a reasonable size, only two eight-pin power inputs are required, rasterisation performance looks good and DisplayPort 2.1 is included - so all in all, exciting stuff.

How fast are Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT? In short: incredibly fast compared to older cards. As mentioned in the intro, the RX 7900 XTX offers 50 to 70 percent higher frame rates than the RX 6950 XT in games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. However, we don't yet have performance data on the RX 7900 XT. Looking at the specs, we'd expect to see a 15 to 20 percent reduction in frame-rates, as we see a similar range of spec reductions in terms of CUs, game clock, memory interface, board power and so on - despite just a $100 difference in price. Elsewhere, the RX 7900 XTX looks like a capable contender in rasterised (and to a lesser extent RT) performance. AMD performance figures include maximum possible frame-rates for Apex Legends, Overwatch 2 and Valorant at 1440p, 275 to 704fps at 4K with FSR in games like Hitman 3, Modern Warfare 2 and F1 22. of Attribution Elsewhere, the 7900-series cards also include DisplayPort 2.1 support, allowing up to 8K 165Hz or 4K 480Hz displays (neither of which exist yet). AV1 encode/decode support and dual media encoders are also included, in a boon for streamers and content creators.

What are Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT prices? AMD's official retail prices for the RX 7900 XTX and 7900XT are $999 and $899 especially, making them a fair bit cheaper than the RTX 4090. Intriguingly, prices haven't gone up compared to the last generation of GPUs, and actually constitute a decrease in MSRP compared to the RX 6950 XT, which retailed for $1299. This would suggest that the anticipated cheaper manufacturing costs associated with a chiplet-based card are being passed onto consumers by way of a price decrease, which is especially nice to see, given the sheer mammoth of the RTX 4090's MSRP.

What are the specs of the RTX 4090? It must be stressed that the RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT are insanely powerful cards, not only compared to their predecessors and with AMD's quoted benchmark figures, but also generally speaking, not least thanks to the benefits of a 5nm processing node, a chiplet-based design, and all the additional goodness it brings with it. RX 7900 XTX 24GB RX 7900 XT 20GB Die size 522mm² 522mm² Compute Units 96 84 RDNA 3 Cores 6144 5376 Game Clock 2.3GHz 2.0GHz Memory Interface 384-bit 320-bit Infinity Cache 96MB 80MB Power usage 335W 300W Price $999/£TBA $899/£TBA Release date December 13th, 2022 December 13th, 2022

The RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT are set to be released on December 13th, 2022, in the US, UK and generally worldwide. We're expecting to learn more details on the release schedule as the date approaches, including which retailers will stock the cards, what reference and third-party designs will be available, and so on.

