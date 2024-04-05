This Star Wars-inspired looking 2TB Seagate Firecuda 530 is a steal from Amazon

Star Wars fans and PS5 users unite! I've found an ideal SSD deal if you want to combine your love of the legendary film series while also satisfying your craving for more super-quick storage to drop into your PS5 or PC for that matter. The powerful Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB Lightsaber Legends Edition can currently be yours for £132 from Amazon, which in the current market, is a bargain for such quick storage.

With read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6000MB/s respectively, this is one of the fastest drives available for PS5, and therefore one of the best PS5 SSDs out there. Its random speeds, a better indicator of OS and game load time performance, are also incredible - 800K IOPS for reads and 1000K IOPS for writes. This puts it amongst the fastest SSDs ever produced, and make it an incredible performer at basically any task from content creation to gaming, giving you especially quick access to all the files you need. A 2TB capacity also makes it a larger option and gives you a lot more space alongside the internal space on a PS5 or PS5 Slim, providing you with more headroom for installing games.

What also makes this an ideal drive for PS5 is the integrated heatsink, which means this drive meets all of Sony's stringent requirements, and also saves you money on having to purchase one separately. It's helpful for a little bit of extra style points that this special edition Firecuda 530 has three separate faceplates for different lightsaber colours and characters - either Obi Wan, Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader. While you may not be able to see it when it's nestled in your PS5, this special edition Firecuda also has RGB which allows the lightsabers to light up! That's naffing cool.

In addition, there's nothng stopping you from using this drive in a PC, as long as you've got a PCIe 4.0 compatible motherboard, which includes pretty much everything made in the last three years - including newer AMD B650 boards and Intel Z590/B650 boards and their successors. You can search online with the name of your motherboard and "PCIe 4.0" to find out for sure.

If you're after a fantastic special edition SSD for your PS5 for less, this Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB Lightsaber Legends Edition from Amazon is an absolute steal.