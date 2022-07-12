Save over 50% on Logitech's G915 gaming keyboard this Prime Day

The Logitech G915 is one of Digital Foundry's favourite keyboards, thanks to its rock-solid wireless connectivity and satisfying mechanical switches, and for Prime Day it's been discounted to £99, less than half its original UK RRP.

As you might have guessed from even the deal price scraping three digits, this is a full-sized ultra-premium keyboard with an extremely thin design. Its metal body provides surprising rigidity, exhibiting no flex whatsoever, while its tactile switches deliver great typing feedback. Lightspeed wireless offers a low-latency 2.4GHz connection, but Bluetooth is also available if you want to connect to a phone, tablet or laptop. There are also five dedicated macro keys that can be programmed for whatever purpose, which always make life easier when it comes to gaming or work. These are separate from the dedicated media keys and volume roller. The rechargable battery is also good for over 30 hours of use at full brightness, and much more when the backlighting is turned down.

If you're after something smaller, the G915 TKL version is also on sale on Prime Day, and it's available for just £109, which is 45 percent off the standard retail price. Despite the smaller size, you still get all the benefits of the larger G915 brother, such as dedicated media controls, Lightspeed and Bluetooth support and an extremely thin design. One thing to note is the better battery life, rated at over 40 hours. You can read more about this keyboard in our roundup of the best mechanical keyboards.

If you're after an upgrade to your gaming system this Prime Day, check out our Digital Foundry deals guide on gaming PCs and laptops. We've compiled all the best deals Amazon has to offer during this retail event. And to keep up to date with all other Digital Foundry-approved deals, follow us on Twitter where we share deals on games and accessories throughout the year.

Pro tip for Amazon US - you can use code EGCPRIME22 when buying $50 of credit to get an extra $12.50 for free. Code GCPRIME22 may also work if you've not used Amazon gift cards before.

