Diablo 4's Sorcerer class nerfed in latest patch ahead of Season 1

Blaze devoured.

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Blizzard has released patch notes for Diablo 4 ahead of the game's first season launch, including a whole host of bug fixes and balance changes.

Scrolling through the hefty patch notes there are a number of buffs and debuffs across all classes, but the biggest impact is on the Sorcerer that's been nerfed.

That's due to a reduction in bonus damage for the Devouring Blaze skill, a popular choice for many playing as that class.

Diablo IV | Season of the Malignant | Announce TrailerWatch on YouTube

Devouring Blaze increases the Critical Strike Damage against burning enemies, which is a key skill for many builds. However, now the bonus damage for the skill has been reduced from 10/20/30 percent to 7/14/21 percent.

Additionally, the skill's damage to Immobilised enemies has been slashed from 25/50/75 percent to 10/20/30 percent.

The Diablo 4 subreddit is now filled with memes from fans disappointed with the changes.

Another source of frustration (and humour) is the Sorcerer's new unique skill that teleports the character to a random location - to Baldur's Gate 3 perhaps?

New sorc unique is intriguing..
by u/arkhemlol in diablo4

There are a few buffs at least - as a lightning Sorcerer myself, I'm happy about the increased likelihood of Crackling Energy forming - but nothing quite offsets the drop in Devouring Blaze damage.

Elsewhere, beyond a tonne of small fixes, there are a few minor gameplay changes too. Altar of Lilith unlocks and map discovery are now account wide; the loot quality from Silent Chests has been improved; the Leave Dungeon ability will take a little longer; and the tendency for enemies to move around in combat has been reduced - helpful for melee characters chasing down monsters.

You can check out the full patch notes on the Blizzard website - it's a very, very long read.

Season 1 - Season of the Malignant - will launch on 20th July, here's our guide on everything you need to know.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

