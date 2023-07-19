Diablo 4's Sorcerer class nerfed in latest patch ahead of Season 1

Blizzard has released patch notes for Diablo 4 ahead of the game's first season launch, including a whole host of bug fixes and balance changes.

Scrolling through the hefty patch notes there are a number of buffs and debuffs across all classes, but the biggest impact is on the Sorcerer that's been nerfed.

That's due to a reduction in bonus damage for the Devouring Blaze skill, a popular choice for many playing as that class.

Diablo IV | Season of the Malignant | Announce TrailerWatch on YouTube

Devouring Blaze increases the Critical Strike Damage against burning enemies, which is a key skill for many builds. However, now the bonus damage for the skill has been reduced from 10/20/30 percent to 7/14/21 percent.

Additionally, the skill's damage to Immobilised enemies has been slashed from 25/50/75 percent to 10/20/30 percent.

The Diablo 4 subreddit is now filled with memes from fans disappointed with the changes.

Another source of frustration (and humour) is the Sorcerer's new unique skill that teleports the character to a random location - to Baldur's Gate 3 perhaps?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There are a few buffs at least - as a lightning Sorcerer myself, I'm happy about the increased likelihood of Crackling Energy forming - but nothing quite offsets the drop in Devouring Blaze damage.

Elsewhere, beyond a tonne of small fixes, there are a few minor gameplay changes too. Altar of Lilith unlocks and map discovery are now account wide; the loot quality from Silent Chests has been improved; the Leave Dungeon ability will take a little longer; and the tendency for enemies to move around in combat has been reduced - helpful for melee characters chasing down monsters.

You can check out the full patch notes on the Blizzard website - it's a very, very long read.

Season 1 - Season of the Malignant - will launch on 20th July, here's our guide on everything you need to know.