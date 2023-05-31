Diablo 4 Battle Pass and Seasons, including cost and rewards explained

Diablo 4 finally releases in June, but Season 1 and its battle pass aren't available at launch.

This staggered release structure gives you time to complete the campaign and get to grips with Diablo 4's gameplay loop before throwing more tasks at you in between whirlwinding and blade twisting your way to max power level.

While we don't know the exact Season 1 and battle pass release date just yet, we do have an official window for the first season's release detailed below, as well as a Diablo 4 battle pass explainer so you can get to grips with its different versions before launch.

SPOILER-FREE Diablo 4 Review - One Main Issue... DIABLO 4 PC GAMEPLAY REVIEW SINGLEPLAYER.

Diablo 4 Season 1 and battle pass release date

We don't have a solid date and time just yet, but we do know from an official blog post that Diablo 4 Season 1 and its battle pass are releasing mid to late July.

Keep in mind that to take part in the new content added in the first seasonal update, you need to finish the campaign. It's not clear right now whether this includes access to the Season 1 battle pass, so it's best to complete the campaign before mid July if you want to make sure you're ready for the full update.

We'll update this page with a more precise Season 1 release date and time when it's officially announced.

How much does the Diablo 4 battle pass cost?

There are three versions of each Season's battle pass in Diablo 4:

Free - free to all players, 27 tier rewards

- free to all players, 27 tier rewards Premium - costs 1,000 Platinum (£8.39 / $9.88), 63 tier rewards

- costs 1,000 Platinum (£8.39 / $9.88), 63 tier rewards Accelerated - costs 2,800 Platinum (£20.99 / $24.99)

The Accelerated battle pass contains the exact same perks as the Premium battle pass, but it also provides 20 tier skips and a special cosmetic item.

We've got more details on Season and the battle pass below.

Diablo 4 battle pass and Season rewards explained

A new Diablo 4 battle pass will be available during every new Season, with a new Season currently scheduled to release "quarterly", so we'll get a new battle pass and Season approximately every three months.

A preview of Seasonal objectives and rewards.

Seasons contain their own objectives and rewards (like crafting materials and Legendary Aspects for the Codex of Power), and you can earn additional rewards from the battle pass.

It's important to note that the Premium battle pass doesn't contain any in-game power resources, and instead unlocks tiers containing cosmetics unique to a Season or the Premium shop.

The free battle pass rewards we know of so far are:

Cosmetics

Emblems

Emotes

Gold

Smoldering Ashes

Titles

Previous promotional images of the battle pass have included mounts and multiple armor sets for different classes, but these were released while Diablo 4 was still in development, so plans might have changed.

So how do you unlock these free and premium battle pass rewards? You have to earn Favor, which you can do quickly by completing Season Journey objectives.

All of the ways we know of so far that you can earn battle pass Favor in Diablo 4 are:

Completing Season Journey objectives

Completing quests

Slaying monsters

Participating in events

