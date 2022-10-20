Devil May Cry 5 sales pass 6m copies

Devil May Cry 5 sales pass 6m copiesDevil May Sell.
Devil May Cry 5 has now sold over 6m copies.
The news comes three and a half years after its initial release across PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2019.
Since then it was re-released as Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in November 2020.
Capcom shared the news on Twitter: "Thank you to all the SSStylish fans out there for your support!"
#DevilMayCry 5 has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide! Thank you to all the SSStylish fans out there for your support! pic.twitter.com/ztGbsF0fh7— Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) October 19, 2022
The game was already the best-selling in the series, before this latest milestone.
However, Devil May Cry is yet to break into the top 10 of Capcom's million-selling Platinum Titles.
The top 10 is dominated by Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter. Devil May Cry 5 is currently at number 11 in the list.
There's no news yet on a potential Devil May Cry 6, though with this success it seems likely Capcom is considering it.
