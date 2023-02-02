Destiny 2 Revision Zero god roll and drop location
How to get and maximize the most customizable Exotic pulse rifle in Destiny 2.
Revision Zero is an Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 that was added during the Season of the Seraph.
This kinetic weapon accumulates targeting data from repeated critical hits, which can be converted into a massive amount of bonus damage for a short time. It is also a necessary weapon to destroy Security Drones and complete the Good Boy Protocol mission.
This page will detail how to get Revision Zero in Destiny 2, how to unlock Revision Zero Catalysts, and what Revision Zero god roll you should be aiming for.
How to get Revision Zero in Destiny 2
Revision Zero is a very straightforward weapon to unlock. Begin by progressing through the More than a Weapon quest line. Eventually you will be tasked with completing the mission Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Complete this mission, and you will be awarded with your first Revision Zero and the exotic quest The Hidden Shape.
The goal of the Hidden Shape is to unlock Revision Zero for crafting, enabling you to create and customize the weapon as needed. These are the steps in this questline:
- Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield.
- Speak with Clovis at the Exo Frame in the H.E.L.M.
- Complete The Arrival Mission.*
- Speak with Ikora Rey at the Mars Enclave and complete the Shaping: Extraction quest.*
- Speak with Ikora Rey at the Mars Enclave, and complete the Shaping: Resonant Alloys quest.*
- Shape Revision Zero.
Once The Hidden Shape is finished Revision Zero will become craftable. It will also unlock four quests, each rewarding a different catalyst upon completion.
*If these quests or mission were completed previously then that progress will count.
How to unlock Revision Zero Catalysts Destiny 2
Revision Zero is unusual among Exotic weapons by possessing four different potential Catalysts. Each has a separate quest line, named Should you Choose to Accept It parts I-IV. Every quest rewards a different Catalyst, and every one you complete enhances Hunter’s Trace, Revision Zero’s damage boosting intrinsic.
The four Catalyst quests are nearly identical. We recommend progressing all four missions to step 5, which allows you to complete the last few steps for each simultaneously.
These are the steps to complete each Should You Choose to Accept It quest:
Collect a Cryptographic Index
There are four total Cryptographi Indices to locate. Two come from a terminal at the end of the Operation Archimedes mission, two from a terminal at the end of Operation Diocles.
Travel to a specified destination
This will take you to Europa, Cosmodrome, EDZ, and the Moon. Simply fly to each to complete this step.
Defeat Enemies and Complete Patrols
At each of the destinations listed above, simply eliminate enemies and complete patrols. You will gain 1% progress for kills, 5% progress for patrols.
Locate the Dead Drops
The dead drops are Ciphers at the end of Lost Sectors. Enter and complete K1 Logistics (Moon), Perdition (Europa), Terminus East (EDZ), and Exodus Garden 2A (Cosmodrome), and look for the Häkke hologram after each boss. Caution: the Ciphers explode shortly after being activated.
Launch Operation Seraph’s Shield on Legend Difficulty, and Find the Weapon Schematic
- For this step you will be looking for four dead Exo’s scattered throughout Operation: Seraph’s Shield. They are generally on the normal path through the mission, but can be easy to miss.
- The first Exo is near the exit door of the trap room. After you activate each terminal to disable the trap you can interact with the dead Exo on your way out of the room.
- Next is shortly after you find the first Operator augment. Clear the room with the two shriekers and enter the vent that allows you to shoot a switch. The Exo is in a side path within this vent.
- The third Exo is in the large room with the pile of explosive barrels at the center (the rally flag will indicate this is the right location). As soon as you enter the room turn right, and look for a doorway on your right side.
- The last Exo is found immediately after your break out of the prison. Enter the hallway with all of the Braytech frames fighting the Fallen, and search the rooms on the right hand side. The final dead Exo will be here.
Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield
Now that you have found all the dead Exo’s, you must fight through the final boss and upload a virus at the end terminal to complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield.
Visit a weapon’s expert to analyze the Catalysts
Once you have all four catalysts, visit Banshee-44 in the tower. He will comment on your new toys, and complete the final step of Should you Choose to Accept it.
Revision Zero god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Revision Zero is a pulse rifle that requires precision hits to activate its damage boosting perk.
A 'god roll' of revision Zero makes landing precision hits easier, rewards Guardians for doing so, and adds some extra kick to each shot to stagger foes.
Here is our recommended Revision Zero god roll in Destiny 2:
- Arrowhead Break
- Composite Stock
- Perpetual Motion
- High-Caliber Rounds
- Fourth Time’s the Charm
Arrowhead break is a frequent go-to for god rolls for good reason. This improves handling quite a bit, and forces the recoil into an extremely predictable vertical pattern, extremely helpful if you are to remain accurate while firing continuously.
Composite Stock offers a small boost to both stability and handling. Revision Zero needs a bit of both, which is why this gets a nod over a larger buff to either stat individually.
Perpetual Motion is designed to increase stability, handling, and reload speed if you are continuously moving. Revision Zero excels as an out-of-cover weapon, where footwork is used to line up shots and avoid damage at medium or greater ranges. As such, Perpetual Motion is nearly always active, and works well with the Arrowhead Break and Composite Stock to make this a very easy to shoot weapon.
High-Caliber Rounds have the important function of staggering enemies. This is helpful is PVE, where it frequently stops enemies from firing at you, and PVP, where it can ruin the accuracy of an opposing Guardian.
Of the four Catalyst based perks, Fourth Time’s the Charm stands out for working synergistically with the way Revision Zero is used. This weapon is meant to accumulate rapid critical hits. Fourth Time’s the Charm returns two rounds to the magazine if four consecutive critical hits land. With this equipped, deadly accurate firing can continue for extended durations without a reload, dealing damage and building up Targeting Data. It’s an ideal perk for this weapon build.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!