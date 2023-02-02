Destiny 2 Revision Zero god roll and drop location

Revision Zero is an Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 that was added during the Season of the Seraph.

This kinetic weapon accumulates targeting data from repeated critical hits, which can be converted into a massive amount of bonus damage for a short time. It is also a necessary weapon to destroy Security Drones and complete the Good Boy Protocol mission.

This page will detail how to get Revision Zero in Destiny 2, how to unlock Revision Zero Catalysts, and what Revision Zero god roll you should be aiming for.

How to unlock Revision Zero Catalysts Destiny 2 Revision Zero is unusual among Exotic weapons by possessing four different potential Catalysts. Each has a separate quest line, named Should you Choose to Accept It parts I-IV. Every quest rewards a different Catalyst, and every one you complete enhances Hunter’s Trace, Revision Zero’s damage boosting intrinsic. The four Catalyst quests are nearly identical. We recommend progressing all four missions to step 5, which allows you to complete the last few steps for each simultaneously. These are the steps to complete each Should You Choose to Accept It quest: Collect a Cryptographic Index There are four total Cryptographi Indices to locate. Two come from a terminal at the end of the Operation Archimedes mission, two from a terminal at the end of Operation Diocles. Travel to a specified destination This will take you to Europa, Cosmodrome, EDZ, and the Moon. Simply fly to each to complete this step. Defeat Enemies and Complete Patrols At each of the destinations listed above, simply eliminate enemies and complete patrols. You will gain 1% progress for kills, 5% progress for patrols. Locate the Dead Drops The dead drops are Ciphers at the end of Lost Sectors. Enter and complete K1 Logistics (Moon), Perdition (Europa), Terminus East (EDZ), and Exodus Garden 2A (Cosmodrome), and look for the Häkke hologram after each boss. Caution: the Ciphers explode shortly after being activated. Launch Operation Seraph’s Shield on Legend Difficulty, and Find the Weapon Schematic For this step you will be looking for four dead Exo’s scattered throughout Operation: Seraph’s Shield. They are generally on the normal path through the mission, but can be easy to miss.

The first Exo is near the exit door of the trap room. After you activate each terminal to disable the trap you can interact with the dead Exo on your way out of the room.

Next is shortly after you find the first Operator augment. Clear the room with the two shriekers and enter the vent that allows you to shoot a switch. The Exo is in a side path within this vent.

The third Exo is in the large room with the pile of explosive barrels at the center (the rally flag will indicate this is the right location). As soon as you enter the room turn right, and look for a doorway on your right side.

The last Exo is found immediately after your break out of the prison. Enter the hallway with all of the Braytech frames fighting the Fallen, and search the rooms on the right hand side. The final dead Exo will be here. Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield Now that you have found all the dead Exo’s, you must fight through the final boss and upload a virus at the end terminal to complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Visit a weapon’s expert to analyze the Catalysts Once you have all four catalysts, visit Banshee-44 in the tower. He will comment on your new toys, and complete the final step of Should you Choose to Accept it.