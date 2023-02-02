Destiny 2 Disparity god roll and drop location

Disparity is a legendary pulse rifle in Destiny 2, added to the loot pool during the Season of the Seraph.

This is a 450 round-per-minute (RPM) stasis weapon, making it one of the faster firing archetypes for its weapon class.

This page will detail how to get Disparity in Destiny 2, and what arrangement of perks add up to a Disparity god roll.

On this page:

