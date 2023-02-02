Destiny 2 Disparity god roll and drop location
A pulse rifle equally deadly in both PVP and PVE? Yes please.
Disparity is a legendary pulse rifle in Destiny 2, added to the loot pool during the Season of the Seraph.
This is a 450 round-per-minute (RPM) stasis weapon, making it one of the faster firing archetypes for its weapon class.
This page will detail how to get Disparity in Destiny 2, and what arrangement of perks add up to a Disparity god roll.
On this page:
How to get Disparity in Destiny 2
Disparity is a Season of the Seraph weapon. It can be found as a random drop from certain activities, focused from Umbral Engrams, and crafted.
To find a random Disparity you will need to play the Season of the Seraph seasonal content. This means Heist: Battlegrounds, and seasonal missions like Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Whether or not Disparity drops is a matter of luck, but you can increase your odds of success by using Seraph keycodes at the end of playlist Heist Battlegrounds to open a second chest, doubling your loot.
The Exo-Frame on the H.E.L.M. can also focus Umbral Engrams into Disparity for you. First you will need to earn some Exo-Frame modules by completing seasonal challenges, and then purchase the Seraphic Weapon Focusing upgrade. Once you’ve done so you can now spend an Umbral Engram, some Legendary Shards, and some Seraphic Umbral Energy to focus your Disparity.
Crafting is the best option, as it only requires some very common materials, and allows you to hand pick perks and traits for your god roll. In order to craft Disparity you must first collect the pattern. This is done by completing Deepsight Resonance extractions on five different Disparities. Deepsight Disparities can be found via random drops. You can also spend another Exo-Frame module to unlock the Focusing Deepsight upgrade at the Exo-Frome. With this, the first Season of the Seraph weapon you focus from an Umbral Engram each week will be guaranteed to be Deepsighted.
The Season of the Seraph is here alongside More than a Weapon, Seraph Key Codes and Resonate Stems and the addition of Rose in Crucible. You can also complete the Good Boy Protocol secret quest to make a new friend. We've also seen a new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, with has a chance of Hierarchy of Needs dropping upon completion. Earliear this year we had the arrival of King's Fall and King's Fall challenges, plus weapons including Doom of Chelchis and Touch of Malice. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Dead Messenger and Parasite.
Disparity god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Disparity mixes a high rate of fire with a hard-hitting four round burst. The trade-off is a noticeable amount of recoil. This recoil is actually a useful feature that can be advantageous if used properly. Disparity has a predictable vertical pull, and learning to aim for the center-torso of targets means the pull will send the last few rounds from each burst into the head of the target.
A perfect version of Disparity, or 'god roll', leans into this finer shooting technique, and uses it to consistently boost damage.
Here is our recommended Disparity god roll in Destiny 2:
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Tactical Mag
- Outlaw
- Headseeker
In most cases Arrowhead Break is the favorite, but in this case the extra recoil control isn’t helpful. Instead, the boost to range, handling, and stability from Corkscrew Rifling help maintain accurate fire from greater distance.
Tactical Mag adds an extra four round burst to the magazine. It also adds more stability, and speeds up reloads, perfect for keeping Disparity firing.
Outlaw is one of the best traits for an accurate weapon like a pulse rifle. Precision kills greatly increase reload speed. As long as you can make your shots, you can quickly keep your gun replenished. Combine that with the extra burst and reload speed from Tactical Mag, and Disparity can fire with minimal downtime.
Kill Clip is not a bad option, but Headseeker is just a perfect fit for Disparity. With this trait, landing a body shot will increase precision damage for a short duration. If you use Disparity the right way, aiming for center mass and allowing it to pull the final rounds of each burst up and into a precision shot, then this will activate almost constantly, for a persistent damage buff.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!