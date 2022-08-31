Destiny 2 Cryptic Quatrains, including how to complete the riddles and unlock the Beacon’s Guidance triumph

Destiny 2 Cryptic Quatrains, including how to complete the riddles and unlock the Beacon’s Guidance triumphOur in-progress guide on the Cryptic Quatrains and how to acquire the Crude Cipher for the Captain’s Atlas.
Destiny 2’s Cryptic Quatrains are a set of three quests containing riddles that lead to buried treasure on different destinations.
Each of these quests have multiple steps, culminating in the discovery of various rewards, including unlocking the Crude Cipher for the Captain’s Atlas once all three quests are complete.
Completing these also unlocks progress for the Destiny 2 seasonal challenges and a triumph.
This guide will help you solve the first Cryptic Quatrain, but be sure to check back soon on how to discover the second and third.
On this page:
How to increase reputation with the Star Chart to unlock Cryptic Quatrain quests
The Cryptic Quatrain quests are acquired by reaching rank milestones with the Star Chart in the HELM. Reaching ranks 7, 10 and 16 each reward you with a treasure beacon that opens up treasure hunt quests.
Reputation to rank up the Star Chart vendor is earned by completing Ketchcrash and Expedition activities, accessed on the left side of the HELM map.
Destiny 2 Cryptic Quatrain 1 quest steps, riddles and location
Acquire the first Cryptic Quatrain quest by reaching Rank 7 with the Star Chart vendor in the HELM, and collecting the ‘Small Treasure Beacon’.
This first quest begins with a riddle; where, highlighted in yellow, are words that spell out: 'begin search on moon' - as such, head to the Moon.
To save time, select Sorrow’s Harbour as the landing zone.
Once you land, the quest will update with a new riddle, shown below.
This next step directs you to the K1 Revelation Lost Sector, located in Sorrow’s Harbour, pictured below - head there.
Once you’ve reached the entrance of the Lost Sector, head inside and follow the path until you encounter enemies.
Once inside, eliminate all the enemies, destroying the three floating crystals as you go.
After that’s done, destroy a fourth crystal to spawn the Nightmare of Arguth boss.
Defeat it, then make your way to the balcony behind where the final boss spawned and open the orange and black chest - before it’s opened, it’ll be glowing with a blue-ish white light.
Once opened, the quest will update once again with a new riddle.
This new riddle requires you to complete the Fallen SABER Strike on the Cosmodrome - open the director and launch into the Strike via its activity node on the right side of the Cosmodrome map.
At the conclusion of the Strike, the quest will update a fourth and final time.
This directs you to Europa, specifically a location within Eventide Ruins - head to the Eventide Ruins landing zone to begin the search for the buried treasure.
Once you land, head toward the crane visible near the middle of the below image - it’s in the hazy, orange area.
After reaching the crane, look to the right of it where you’ll see the buried treasure, glowing green from the ground.
Walk up to the glowing green light and dig up ye treasure!
Congratulations - you’ve completed the first of three Cryptic Quatrain quests, making progress on a seasonal challenge and triumph, and acquiring a mysterious Crude Cipher fragment, the first of two needed to unlock the completed Crude Cipher. Progress can be tracked on this within the Captain’s Atlas.
Read on to learn how to complete the second and third Cryptic Quatrain quests, and how to acquire the Crude Cipher.
The Season of Plunder is here! New additions include the Sails of the Shipstealer quest and Quicksilver Storm. Meanwhile, there's the arrival of King's Fall. Before then, the Season of the Haunted continues. Get up to speed with our levelling guide ahead of tackling the Duality dungeon, and learn how to collect Calus Bobblehead locations, Calus Automaton locations and find all Opulent Key chests. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Exotics including Dead Messenger and Parasite. Late last year, we saw the Bungie 30th Anniversary, which introduced the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, Strange Coins and new Exotics, including the Gjallarhorn and Forerunner.
Destiny 2 Cryptic Quatrain 2 quest steps, riddle and location
To unlock this second quest, you have to reach rank 10 with the Star Chart vendor in the HELM. Once you’ve done that, pick up the ‘Medium Treasure Beacon’ to begin the quest.
Much like the first quest, it begins with a riddle.
This one points you to the Dreaming City, more specifically the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector, accessed from the Divalian Mists - load in through its associated landing zone.
Once you’ve loaded in, turn around, climb up the rocks and enter the cave pictured below.
After a bit of running, you’ll be in the Lost Sector - clear out all the enemies and final boss, then open the chest waiting at the end of the area.
Opening this chest will update the quest - next, you’re off to the EDZ to complete the Lake of Shadows Strike, accessible from the director.
On completion of this Strike, the quest will update again.
Next you need to complete an Expedition with a sword equipped - Expeditions are launched from within the HELM’s map (pictured below).
If you’re a newcomer and don’t have any legendary swords on hand, any rare swords you’ve collected from world drops or activity rewards can be reacquired via the Collections screen (shown below), albeit at a lower level.
To prevent lowering your level during the Expedition run, play the activity as normal, then equip the sword before it ends to count progress for this step.
Once the expedition is complete, the fourth step will be revealed.
For this next step, you’ll be heading to the Cistern on Nessus, over to the cylindrical structure visible on the left side of the screen from where you land.
Once you’re there, climb up to the pyramid-shaped doorway.
Inside is a green glow emanating from the ground - investigate it to unlock the fifth and final step.
This next step doesn’t require any more destination-hopping as it also takes place on Nessus.
Exit the structure, over the large debris sat outside and past the big red tree (pictured below).
Beyond the tree seen are a set of Vex structures - climb over them to face an open pool of Radiolaria on the other side; the cylindrical structure you previously visited should be behind you.
Head over to the shore near the Radiolaria, and next to a spherical structure will be your dig site - get digging and plunder your treasure!
Upon completion, you will receive progress for the Beacon’s Guidance Triumph, as well as a second Crude Cipher fragment, but there’s still more to do to.
Continue reading to learn how to acquire and complete the third Cryptic Quatrain quest, as well as unlock the Crude Cipher for the Captain’s Atlas.
Destiny 2 Cryptic Quatrain 3 quest steps, riddle and location
Check back soon to learn how to complete the quest steps, riddles and location of the third and final Cryptic Quatrain quest, unlocked by reaching rank 16 on the Star Chart seasonal vendor.
How to acquire the Crude Cipher for the Captain’s Atlas
The Crude Cipher is unlocked via completing all three of the Cryptic Quatrains quests. Once the first part is complete, a new option will show in the Captain’s Atlas alongside existing treasure maps, showing the first of two fragments have been acquired.
Check back soon to learn what the Crude Cipher is and how to use it.