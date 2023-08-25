If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Deserts of Kharak is this week's Epic Games freebie, as Homeworld 3 gets new story trailer

Sands good.

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
Image credit: Blackbird Interactive
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Epic's latest freebie is Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak.

Published by Gearbox and developed by Blackbird Interactive, this real-time strategy title serves as a prequel to earlier Homeworld games.

"Assemble your fleet and lead them to victory on the shifting sands of Kharak in this compelling strategy game," Epic implores.

Our video team tell us what they think to the Gamescom Opening Night Live lineup.

Those keen have until 31 August to snap up Deserts of Kharak for free on the Epic Game Store. After this time, it will be replaced by Cave Story+.

We were rather taken with Deserts of Kharak on its release back in 2016, with Eurogamer contributor Paul Dean calling it a "worthy successor to the Homeworld classics".

Said Paul: "Deserts of Kharak will gift you gripes as uncomfortable and familiar as sand in your socks, but there are no scorpions waiting in your shoe here. Blackbird Interactive has made a good game."

A little look at Deserts of Kharak. | Image credit: Blackbird Interactive

As for future series instalments, Homeworld 3 is currently in development, with a release set for February of next year.

Gearbox shared a new trailer for the upcoming release earlier this week, offering us a peep at the story waiting to be told.

"Today, the galaxy is burning," its narration begins, before we are swiftly launched into a series of frenzied but rather beautiful space battles. You can have a little watch in the video below.

Homeworld 3: Story Trailer.

Our Bertie had a little shot at Homeworld 3 last year, when he also sat down to chat with Blackbird founder Rob Cunningham. You can have a read of his impressions (he called it "a space RTS for the James Webb era") here.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch