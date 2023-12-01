Over 20 years later, Homeworld 3 arrives in 2024
Delayed again slightly to March.
Homeworld 3 will launch on 8th March 2024, developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Gearbox have now confirmed, two decades after its predecessor.
The long-in-the-works real-time strategy follow-up was previously set to launch in February 2024, following a significant delay from the first half of 2023.
Originally announced in August 2019, the space combat threequel looks ambitious. When our Bertie took a look last year he dubbed it as having tremendous scale, and being "a space RTS for the James Webb era".
As ever, various special edition versions of the game will be offered, including a Deluxe Edition with a Year One pass that includes expansions for roguelike portion War Games.
You can cough up yet more money for the Fleet Command Edition, which adds a digital soundtrack, in-game cosmetics and 72 hours early access. Finally, there's a Collector's Edition with all the above and a set of physical statues.
"This is what I mean when I say 'Homeworld is back'," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Homeworld 3 preview. "It is the experience you remember but improved and evolved."