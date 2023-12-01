Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Over 20 years later, Homeworld 3 arrives in 2024

Delayed again slightly to March.

Three small fighter craft approach a distant mothership and huge storage facility in an asteroid field in space.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Homeworld 3 will launch on 8th March 2024, developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Gearbox have now confirmed, two decades after its predecessor.

The long-in-the-works real-time strategy follow-up was previously set to launch in February 2024, following a significant delay from the first half of 2023.

Originally announced in August 2019, the space combat threequel looks ambitious. When our Bertie took a look last year he dubbed it as having tremendous scale, and being "a space RTS for the James Webb era".

A look at the ambitious Homeworld 3, now launching in March 2024.

As ever, various special edition versions of the game will be offered, including a Deluxe Edition with a Year One pass that includes expansions for roguelike portion War Games.

You can cough up yet more money for the Fleet Command Edition, which adds a digital soundtrack, in-game cosmetics and 72 hours early access. Finally, there's a Collector's Edition with all the above and a set of physical statues.

"This is what I mean when I say 'Homeworld is back'," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Homeworld 3 preview. "It is the experience you remember but improved and evolved."

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Homeworld 3

PC

Related topics
Blackbird Interactive Gearbox Publishing PC Simulation Strategy Strategy: Real-Time Strategy
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Comments