Homeworld 3 demo available on Steam

Homeworld 3 is currently playable on Steam in demo form.

The game is one month away from release on 8th March, after a number of delays.

The demo lets players try out its new War Games mode - a roguelike take on Homeworld's RTS gameplay where players will be given randomised combat challenges. Upon completion, players will be able to upgrade their ships for the next run.

Homeworld 3 Kesura Oasis Gameplay TrailerWatch on YouTube

The War Games demo supports up to three player co-op too, and teammates can be find via matchmaking or by making a lobby with friends. Progress from the demo will carry over to the full game upon release, developer Blackbird noted, so if you're not using Steam's cloud saves don't delete the demo files from your PC.

The demo is already live on Steam, and will end on 12th February at 6pm GMT / 10am PT.

Homeworld 3 was originally scheduled for release at the end of 2022, before subsequent delays pushed it back to February 2024. Its release date of 8th March was confirmed at the end of last year.

In his Homeworld 3 preview from 2022, Bertie called the threequel a real return for the series. "Homeworld is back," he wrote.