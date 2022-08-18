Dead Island 2 story details, release date and screenshots leak

A set of images from Dead Island 2, and the game's apparent release date, have leaked online.

A new listing (which has since seen key details removed) was spotted on Amazon last night, with the release date stated to be 3rd February, 2023.

As shared by Wario64, the listing also included story details about the upcoming game. It will reportedly take place in Los Angeles, "from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach".

Per the listing, the City of Angels has been "stained with horror", with the area now in quarantine following a deadly virus outbreak that has turned residents into zombies. As a result of all this chaos, the military has fled the city.

As luck would have it, however, you, the player, may have been bitten and subsequently infected, but you are resistant to the rampant pathogen. As such, you have to harness your inner zombie and kick some serious butt in this most chaotic of environments. There will reportedly be six characters for you to choose from, each with fully customisable abilities to become the ultimate zombie slayer.

"Survive, evolve, save the world. Just another day in LA."

Dead Island 2 description pic.twitter.com/RNAaZue3iN — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 18, 2022

Many are now hopeful for an official reveal at Gamescom next week, or The Game Awards later in the year. We will keep you posted.