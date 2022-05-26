Dead by Daylight devs reveal Jurassic Park mobile game

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed its new mobile game Jurassic World Primal Ops.

The free-to-play action-adventure game has players as handlers aiming for peace between humans and dinosaurs (will they ever learn?). Players will use their combat skills to save dinosaurs from enemies and then fight alongside them.

The trailer below shows plenty of combat, as well as a nice variety of dinosaurs to acquire. Gotta catch 'em all, I suppose.

Players will save the dinosaurs from extinction by travelling North America and rescuing them from mercenaries, poachers, and evil science labs. Rescued dinosaurs then bring a new dynamic to combat with unique abilities.

It's a change of pace for the Dead by Daylight developer, though there's still plenty of killers and survivors here - just with more teeth.

The game will be released on iOS and Android, and will be available "soon". With the release of the new film Jurassic Park Dominion on 10th June, this game is surely not far behind.

"We're extremely proud of Jurassic World Primal Ops, and we strongly believe players will love it. The game offers a new and unique mobile gameplay experience in the Jurassic World universe, and the twist on collecting dinosaurs provides a ton of varied gameplay," said Jason Millena, senior creative director at Behaviour Interactive.

"Since the inception of the Jurassic World franchise, we've been on a journey that evolves this fantastic relationship between dinosaurs and humans. It's exciting to showcase how not only do they coexist peacefully, but how they can work together to save other dinosaurs."

For more dinosaur fun, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now on Xbox Game Pass. And is Dino Crisis on its way to PS Plus?