Jurassic World Evolution 2 leads latest Xbox Game Pass lineup

May's second crop of games headed to Xbox Game Pass includes Jurassic World Evolution 2, available today, plus Sniper Elite 5 and Pac-Man Museum+.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the dinosaur management sim sequel which adds in plenty of new features and creatures, including flying and airborne reptiles.

Developer Frontier last year admitted the game had under-performed, something it blamed on the delay of the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie, now due in June. Here's hoping Xbox Game Pass gives it fresh legs.

Watch on YouTube Jurassic World Evolution 2, which launched last November.

Other games available now include PC narrative puzzler Her Story, from Telling Lies' Sam Barlow, brand-new first-person photography sandbox Umurangi Generation Special Edition, pixellated early access game Little Witch in the Woods, plus Skate now for Xbox Cloud.

Coming soon are Farming Simulator 22 - now with mulching, greenhouses and beehives, I am informed - and the new Sniper Elite 5 - now with an enhanced kill cam, which is just lovely.

Pac-Man Museum, home to 14 of the pellet-chomping hero's classic hits, also launches via Xbox Game Pass, alongside the addition of Cricket 22 and indie games Vampire Survivors, Floppy Knights and Hardspace: Shipbreaker.

Here's your full Xbox Game Pass rundown for the rest of May:

Her Story (PC) - Available now

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available now

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Console and PC) - Available now

Skate (Cloud) - Available now

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available now

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 19

Vampire Survivors (PC) - May 19

Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 24

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) - May 24

Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) - May 26

Cricket 22 (PC) - May 27

Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 27

Additionally, 11 more cloud games get touch controls: A Memoir Blue, Contrast, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Far: Changing Tides, Kentucky Route Zero, Loot River, Paradise Killer, Tainted Grail: Conquest, Townscaper and Visage.

And finally, as Xbox Game Pass provides, so it takes away. Leaving the subscription on 31st May are EA Sports NHL 20, Farming Simulator 19, Knockout City, Resident Evil 7, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, Superhot Mind Control Delete and Yes Your Grace.

Are some of these games headed to the newly-detailed (sort of) PlayStation Plus Premium, perhaps?