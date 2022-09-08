If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Crystal Dynamics now has "control" of Tomb Raider following Square Enix sale

News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Following Square Enix's sale of its Western studios to Embracer earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics now has "control" of Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain.

The company shared the news in a short press release headlined "Crystal Dynamics takes control of its most beloved games".

Lara takes on Trinity in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

"We are excited to inform you that Crystal Dynamics has taken control of several game franchises - including Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain - from the games' previous owner, Square Enix Limited," the PR reads.

"As a result of this change, Crystal Dynamics (or its affiliate) is now the owner of these games and the controller of the gameplay and personal data related to them."

Meanwhile, in a similar release, Eidos-Montréal also revealed it is now the owner of games such as Deus Ex and Thief following its sale by Square Enix.

Earlier this year, it was annoucned that the next game in the Tomb Raider series is being made in Unreal Engine 5.

While official details about this upcoming release are still thin on the ground, a leak from an audition script for a role in the game told of Lara Croft leading a team of younger tomb raiders as she deals with the isolation of success.

Image credit: UltraBrilliant/Twitter

