Scrapped Tomb Raider film storyboards show assault on Croft Manor

Storyboards for Alicia Vikander's scrapped Tomb Raider sequel have shown up online.

These images show a planned storyline similar to one seen in Angelina Jolie's debut turn as Lara Croft, with Croft Manor being attacked by masked assailants.

Shared by artist Jake Lunt Davies, the images show Lara's home on an atmospherically dark and stormy night. Meanwhile, in the grounds, several shady looking characters are depicted planning their infiltration of the manor.

While there is nothing confirmed on these boards (seen below), given the ending of 2018's Tomb Raider it is fair to assume that these infiltrators are from Trinity - the rebooted series' militaristic order and Lara's main antagonist faction referenced in the film.

Davies stated in subsequent tweets that they have more storyboards from the scrapped sequel, but that they are unable to share any more.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that MGM lost the rights to the Tomb Raider films. The studio reportedly had until May of this year to move ahead with a sequel, but that ship has now sailed.

As a result, a "host of Hollywood movie studios" are currently making bids on the rights to the film and any future Tomb Raider adaptations will be a "complete reboot".