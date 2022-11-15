Civilization 6's Leader Pass is official, adds 18 leaders over 6 DLCs

2K and developer Firaxis have formally announced the previously leaked Leader Pass for Civilisation 6, adding 18 leaders to the 4X strategy favourite over the course of six DLC releases.

12 of the 18 leaders featured in the DLC are new to Civilization 6, while six are described as "new takes" on existing leaders. Each is said to offer "surprising new or updated abilities", alongside "inventive agendas that'll change the way you play".

Up first are Abraham Lincoln (representing the United States), Queen Nzinga Mbande (Kongo), and Sultan Saladin (Arabia), all arriving as part of the diplomacy focused Great Negotiations Pack on 21st November. 2K is yet to provide launch dates for the Leader Pass' five remaining DLC releases, but all are due before the end of March 2023.

Fingers crossed they look like this in-game.

Expect the second DLC - the Great Commanders Pack - to feature Tokugawa (Japan), Nader Shah (Persia), and Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire), while pack three, Rulers of China Pack, adds Yongle, Qin Shi Huang the Unifier, and Wu Zetian. It's worth noting some additional DLC stipulations here: Nader Shah is only available to players that own the Persia & Macedon Scenario Pack, and Suleiman the Magnificent is dependent on owning Civilization 6's Gathering Storm expansion.

Pack four - titled Rulers of the Sahara Pack - features Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt), and King Sundiata Keita (Mali), and the focus switches to Great Builders for pack five, with appearances from Theodora (Byzantines), Sejong (Korea), and Ludwig II (Germany). Again, there are additional DLC requirements here: King Sundiata Keita is tied to Gathering Storm, Theodora requires the New Frontier Pass and Byzantium & Gaul Pack, and players will need the Rise & Fall expansion to make use of Sejong.

Rounding out the Leader Pass' six DLC releases, presumably in March next year, is the Ruler of England Pack, featuring Elizabeth I (England), Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway), and Victoria - Age of Steam (England).

There's no word on pricing for Civilization 6's Leader Pass yet, but it'll be available on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), Mac, and iOS. 2K says it'll also be included as part of the Civilization 6 Anthology bundle for new and existing players.