Cities: Skylines 2 console launch delayed again

Publisher Paradox Interactive has delayed Cities: Skylines 2's console release once again.

The game was initially slated to arrive on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 alongside PC in October last year. However, this date got moved to spring, before getting bumped back again to October of this year. At this time, the team said it had been "struggling to get Cities: Skylines 2 to the necessary level of optimisation for a console release".

Now, the game's console launch isn't going to be in October either, as the team has "not yet met the stability and performance targets" it had set for Xbox and PlayStation.

In a new post, Paradox said the team is making "slow [and] steady progress", but there are still "unresolved issues" it needs to address before Cities Skylines 2 is ready to make its console debut.

"We expect to receive a new [Release Candidate], which will undergo a thorough review in August," the company said today. "This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed."

Paradox said it understood this news was likely disappointing for those eager to see Cities: Skylines 2 on consoles, adding it remains "committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren't always what we'd like".

Image credit: Paradox

Cities: Skylines 2 has had a rough time of it over the past several months.

Ahead of its release, Paradox confessed the city building sequel had "not achieved the [performance] benchmark we targeted", but it still decided not to delay the PC launch. Then, back in April, the company along with developer Colossal Order issued a stark apology for the state of Cities: Skylines 2 and the release of its recent DLC, admitting to fans: "We let you down".