Cities: Skylines 2 console release gets delayed

Game still hits PC in October.

A gameplay screenshot of Cities Skylines 2 showing a busy city intersection at night
Image credit: Paradox Interactive
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

The highly anticipated city simulation sequel Cities: Skylines 2 has been delayed for consoles, developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive have announced.

Cities: Skylines 2 was officially unveiled earlier this year and its release date was later announced as 24th October for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The newly announced delay will only affect the console versions of the game. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are now expected to release in spring 2024.

Cities: Skylines 2 official gameplay trailer

"We realise that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set," Colossal Order and Paradox said in a statement regarding the delay. "The additional time allows us to focus on matching the quality and performance across all platforms," the companies added.

Console pre-orders are being automatically refunded, Paradox stated in its FAQ page on the delay. Digital pre-orders are being handled automatically, but anyone with a physical pre-order has been advised to contact the retailer they placed their order with to ensure they are refunded.

Cities: Skylines 2 looks to be more visually realistic than its predecessor. Other new features listed by Paradox include a "fully-realised transport and economy systems" and obstacles to contend with such as "rising pollution, changeable weather, and seasonal challenges".

Comments
